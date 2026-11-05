Emirates Group Records Dh3.6 Billion In Profits In First Half Of 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Emirates Group remained profitable in the first half of the 2026-27 financial year despite regional challenges and rising fuel costs, highlighting the resilience of its business model and operational efficiency.

The group announced Dh3.6 billion after-tax profit and Dh66.2 billion revenue during the first half of 2026-27.

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The Group credited the performance to the efforts of its teams and their ability to navigate challenging operating conditions.

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It also acknowledged the UAE Government's continued support, saying its efforts played a pivotal role in overcoming challenges and ensuring continuity of operations across the aviation sector.

Emirates and dnata will continue investing with a long-term focus on improving customer experience, developing future capabilities and strengthening operational readiness to capitalise on growth opportunities.

These investments are aimed at sustaining the Group's performance and reinforcing its position in the global aviation industry.

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