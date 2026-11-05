Elderly Couple Dies In Massive Fire At Home In UP's Hathras

MENAFN - IANS) Hathras, Nov 5 (IANS) An elderly couple died after a massive fire broke out in their house in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

The incident occurred in Mohalla Kaharan, located within the jurisdiction of the Sadabad Kotwali police station in Hathras district.

The couple was asleep inside the house when the fire suddenly broke out during the night.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and initiated rescue and relief operations.

Given the severity of the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also deployed.

SDRF officer Rajat Kumar arrived at the site from Vrindavan with his team and engaged personnel in rescue efforts; however, by that time, the couple had already passed away.

The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Shahzad and his wife, Salma Begum (68).

Speaking to IANS, Hathras Chief Fire Officer (CFO) R.K. Bajpai stated, "At approximately 1:49 a.m., we received information that a house in the Sadabad area had caught fire, with concerns that people might be trapped inside. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, it was noted that the house was situated within a narrow alley."

He further explained that the ground floor of the house was used for garment-related work, which is where the fire originated. He said that when the teams reached the scene, the fire had already intensified significantly.

"Locals informed us that the people inside the house were unable to get out; they were trapped within. We began firefighting operations, during which we discovered two individuals lying on a bed. They were wrapped in cloth and brought outside," the CFO stated.

CFO R.K. Bajpai explained that the couple did not come into direct contact with the fire; rather, their deaths were caused by suffocation.

He noted that, prima facie, the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, as it initially spread on the lower level before engulfing the upper portion of the house.

However, he said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

Further details are awaited.