Speeding Car Rams Activa Outside Jodhpur Showroom, Two Riders Hurt As Driver Flees The Scene

Two young men riding an Activa were injured after a high-speed car struck them in Jodhpur, and the driver fled without stopping. The collision took place outside the Giga Box showroom, close to the Children's Park area in Sardarpura.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a dark Swift approaching at considerable speed before hitting the scooter. The force of the impact threw both riders directly onto the road.

The scooter was badly damaged in the collision, and a few vehicles parked nearby were also hit.

Local reports and clips circulating on social media identify the fleeing vehicle as a car bearing the registration number RJ19 CR 1040.

Rather than halting to check on the injured men or offer assistance, the driver sped away from the location.

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The nearby police station was informed of the crash and has begun an investigation to trace the driver. Officers are working from the CCTV evidence that surfaced after the incident.

Details about the condition of the two injured men were not immediately available.

The case adds to concerns about speeding and hit-and-run incidents in the city, where footage from private cameras has increasingly become central to identifying vehicles that leave the scene.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited.