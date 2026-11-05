Israeli Drone Strike Kills Palestinian at Displacement Shelter in Central Gaza
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone attack killed one Palestinian and injured another early Thursday after striking a tent sheltering displaced residents in central Gaza, according to medical sources.
The strike targeted the tent west of Al-Zawayda, with the drone reportedly firing two missiles at the site. Local sources identified the victim as Abd Walid Matar.
Israeli forces also carried out attacks in other parts of the enclave. Artillery fire struck eastern Gaza City, while Israeli naval vessels fired toward the coastline. Another drone targeted the Al-Karama neighborhood in Gaza City.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted a demolition operation east of Khan Younis.
The latest incidents occurred amid continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
On Tuesday, three Palestinians died as a result of Israeli attacks and injuries sustained in earlier strikes. One of the victims was a girl killed when an Israeli drone hit a tent near Gaza Municipality Park, an attack that also left several people wounded.
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,599 Palestinians and injured another 5,774.
The broader Israeli military campaign in Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 174,000 people wounded, according to ministry figures.
The offensive has also devastated the territory’s civilian infrastructure, with approximately 90% reported to have been damaged or destroyed.
The strike targeted the tent west of Al-Zawayda, with the drone reportedly firing two missiles at the site. Local sources identified the victim as Abd Walid Matar.
Israeli forces also carried out attacks in other parts of the enclave. Artillery fire struck eastern Gaza City, while Israeli naval vessels fired toward the coastline. Another drone targeted the Al-Karama neighborhood in Gaza City.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted a demolition operation east of Khan Younis.
The latest incidents occurred amid continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
On Tuesday, three Palestinians died as a result of Israeli attacks and injuries sustained in earlier strikes. One of the victims was a girl killed when an Israeli drone hit a tent near Gaza Municipality Park, an attack that also left several people wounded.
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,599 Palestinians and injured another 5,774.
The broader Israeli military campaign in Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 174,000 people wounded, according to ministry figures.
The offensive has also devastated the territory’s civilian infrastructure, with approximately 90% reported to have been damaged or destroyed.
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