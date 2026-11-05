US Sanctions Network Accused of Supplying Iran with Air Defense Weapons
(MENAFN) The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on two individuals and one company accused of facilitating efforts to provide Iran with man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).
The State Department said the measures “close off more of the channels Tehran uses to try to rebuild its arsenal and raise the risk for third-country brokers and suppliers.”
The designated individuals and entity were identified as Mohammed Ali Tolibov, chief executive of Belarus-based Armory Alliance; Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited; and Alisher Domullodzhanov, who is based in Russia.
According to the department, the network attempted to arrange the procurement of Chinese-made MANPADS for Iran, allegedly using false end-user identities to facilitate the transactions.
“The United States will keep exposing the networks that arm Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and will keep denying the regime the resources that sustain its destabilizing activities,” the department said.
The State Department said the measures “close off more of the channels Tehran uses to try to rebuild its arsenal and raise the risk for third-country brokers and suppliers.”
The designated individuals and entity were identified as Mohammed Ali Tolibov, chief executive of Belarus-based Armory Alliance; Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited; and Alisher Domullodzhanov, who is based in Russia.
According to the department, the network attempted to arrange the procurement of Chinese-made MANPADS for Iran, allegedly using false end-user identities to facilitate the transactions.
“The United States will keep exposing the networks that arm Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and will keep denying the regime the resources that sustain its destabilizing activities,” the department said.
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