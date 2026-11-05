Massie Threatens Impeachment Vote Against Hegseth Unless He Resigns
(MENAFN) US Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said Wednesday he intends to reintroduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unless he resigns from office.
“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” Massie wrote on X.
In an interview with CNN, the lawmaker said he plans to initiate a vote in the House of Representatives when Congress reconvenes next week. Several Republican sources indicated they expect the measure to pass.
“You don’t screw up this badly an election with just one issue,” Massie said. “It was completely avoidable if they’d just broken out of the cultish following of (President) Donald Trump.”
Meanwhile, Trump has urged Hegseth to resist the impeachment push and any investigations into his decisions, according to White House officials cited in reports.
Trump dismissed speculation Wednesday that he was considering removing the defense secretary, telling reporters that Hegseth was “doing a very good job.”
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also defended the secretary, saying Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points.”
“Secretary Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office,” Parnell added.
The dispute comes amid political fallout from the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance said earlier Wednesday that the war with Iran was responsible for the party’s electoral setback.
“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” Massie wrote on X.
In an interview with CNN, the lawmaker said he plans to initiate a vote in the House of Representatives when Congress reconvenes next week. Several Republican sources indicated they expect the measure to pass.
“You don’t screw up this badly an election with just one issue,” Massie said. “It was completely avoidable if they’d just broken out of the cultish following of (President) Donald Trump.”
Meanwhile, Trump has urged Hegseth to resist the impeachment push and any investigations into his decisions, according to White House officials cited in reports.
Trump dismissed speculation Wednesday that he was considering removing the defense secretary, telling reporters that Hegseth was “doing a very good job.”
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also defended the secretary, saying Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points.”
“Secretary Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office,” Parnell added.
The dispute comes amid political fallout from the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance said earlier Wednesday that the war with Iran was responsible for the party’s electoral setback.
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