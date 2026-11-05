South Korea Expands Anti-Piracy Mission Toward Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) South Korea has decided to extend the operational zone of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz and plans to reinforce the deployment with additional military personnel and equipment, according to reports published Thursday.
The Defense Ministry said the expanded mission would bring the unit’s area of operations closer to the strategic waterway. The planned reinforcement includes 75 additional personnel, increasing its total strength from 320 to 395.
Seoul had been reviewing the possibility of expanding its military presence near Hormuz for several months. However, President Lee Jae Myung has ruled out deploying combat troops, emphasizing that South Korea would not send personnel into circumstances that could involve the country in an overseas conflict.
The ministry said it intends to “seek Cabinet review and presidential approval for the move before submitting a related motion to the National Assembly.”
The proposed change comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains a major focus of the conflict involving the United States and Iran, following US and Israeli military operations against Tehran in February.
South Korea has maintained the Cheonghae unit since 2009, with its deployment mandate requiring annual approval from the National Assembly. The force has primarily operated in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, while also being assigned to “contingency zones designated to protect South Korean citizens.”
Under the proposed revision, the unit’s operational area would extend to the southern end of Oman’s Duqm Port, located approximately 650 kilometers (403.8 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz.
The Defense Ministry is also considering sending additional capabilities to support the expanded mission, including a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, unmanned systems designed for mine countermeasures and an explosive ordnance disposal team.
The Defense Ministry said the expanded mission would bring the unit’s area of operations closer to the strategic waterway. The planned reinforcement includes 75 additional personnel, increasing its total strength from 320 to 395.
Seoul had been reviewing the possibility of expanding its military presence near Hormuz for several months. However, President Lee Jae Myung has ruled out deploying combat troops, emphasizing that South Korea would not send personnel into circumstances that could involve the country in an overseas conflict.
The ministry said it intends to “seek Cabinet review and presidential approval for the move before submitting a related motion to the National Assembly.”
The proposed change comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains a major focus of the conflict involving the United States and Iran, following US and Israeli military operations against Tehran in February.
South Korea has maintained the Cheonghae unit since 2009, with its deployment mandate requiring annual approval from the National Assembly. The force has primarily operated in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, while also being assigned to “contingency zones designated to protect South Korean citizens.”
Under the proposed revision, the unit’s operational area would extend to the southern end of Oman’s Duqm Port, located approximately 650 kilometers (403.8 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz.
The Defense Ministry is also considering sending additional capabilities to support the expanded mission, including a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, unmanned systems designed for mine countermeasures and an explosive ordnance disposal team.
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