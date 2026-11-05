China Urges Mekong Partners to Reject External Interference, Strengthen Regional Ties
(MENAFN) China has called on five neighboring countries participating in the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation framework to “oppose external interference” and resist efforts to encourage divisions between regional nations.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered the remarks on Wednesday while chairing the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing, according to reports.
The six members of the initiative are China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Established in 2016, the cooperation mechanism takes its name from the river known as the Lancang in China and the Mekong across the other participating countries.
Wang encouraged the six nations to build on a decade of cooperation and work together to usher in what he described as a new “golden decade.”
He called for the LMC framework to remain at the “forefront of regional cooperation, make it a benchmark for Global South solidarity, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.”
The meeting was attended by Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Myanmar's Planning Minister Aung Kyaw Hoe and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who co-hosted the gathering.
Wang stressed the need for stronger strategic coordination on regional development and security, closer alignment of national development plans, and expanded trade and investment cooperation.
“Lancang-Mekong countries should strengthen top-level design on core issues such as regional development and security, enhance the alignment of development strategies, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more small and beautiful livelihood demonstration projects to give people a greater sense of gain,” he said.
He also encouraged the countries to deepen collaboration in emerging sectors, including digital commerce, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and smart agriculture.
In addition, Wang called on more Mekong nations to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), an initiative launched by China this year with its headquarters in Shanghai.
On regional security, the Chinese foreign minister urged participants to “oppose external interference and incitement of bloc confrontation, reject the creation of exclusive small circles, and never allow the resurgence of militarism, adding that the countries should step up joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes.”
Wang also proposed establishing stronger cooperation on cross-border disaster early-warning systems, alongside joint efforts to improve preparedness, reduce disaster risks and strengthen emergency response and relief capabilities.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered the remarks on Wednesday while chairing the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing, according to reports.
The six members of the initiative are China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Established in 2016, the cooperation mechanism takes its name from the river known as the Lancang in China and the Mekong across the other participating countries.
Wang encouraged the six nations to build on a decade of cooperation and work together to usher in what he described as a new “golden decade.”
He called for the LMC framework to remain at the “forefront of regional cooperation, make it a benchmark for Global South solidarity, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.”
The meeting was attended by Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Myanmar's Planning Minister Aung Kyaw Hoe and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who co-hosted the gathering.
Wang stressed the need for stronger strategic coordination on regional development and security, closer alignment of national development plans, and expanded trade and investment cooperation.
“Lancang-Mekong countries should strengthen top-level design on core issues such as regional development and security, enhance the alignment of development strategies, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more small and beautiful livelihood demonstration projects to give people a greater sense of gain,” he said.
He also encouraged the countries to deepen collaboration in emerging sectors, including digital commerce, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and smart agriculture.
In addition, Wang called on more Mekong nations to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), an initiative launched by China this year with its headquarters in Shanghai.
On regional security, the Chinese foreign minister urged participants to “oppose external interference and incitement of bloc confrontation, reject the creation of exclusive small circles, and never allow the resurgence of militarism, adding that the countries should step up joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes.”
Wang also proposed establishing stronger cooperation on cross-border disaster early-warning systems, alongside joint efforts to improve preparedness, reduce disaster risks and strengthen emergency response and relief capabilities.
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