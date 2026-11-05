Uzbekistan, UN Discuss Stronger Cooperation On Counterterrorism

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Nations held talks on strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism, preventing extremism and promoting regional security during a meeting in Tashkent on November 4 between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and UN Under-Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zuev.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced the talks in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Saidov, the meeting focused on further developing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN, particularly in addressing terrorism and extremism.

The parties discussed the implementation of tasks outlined in their bilateral roadmap, Uzbekistan's experience in rehabilitating and reintegrating citizens, and proposals aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

In addition, they exchanged views on regional security, promoting religious tolerance and fostering intercultural dialogue.

Saidov highlighted the importance of continued engagement with the United Nations in addressing shared security challenges and advancing initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation across the region.

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) was established in 2017 to strengthen coordination and coherence across the UN system in countering terrorism. Its mandate includes supporting member states in implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, building national counterterrorism capacities, promoting international cooperation and addressing conditions that contribute to the spread of terrorism and violent extremism.