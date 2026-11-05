NANJING, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a China Reliable Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagents Supplier, Vazyme provides a comprehensive range of DNA and RNA extraction reagents, purification kits, and automated instruments for life science research. With applications spanning molecular biology, genetic research, and pathogen detection, nucleic acid extraction requires solutions that can accommodate diverse sample types while maintaining the quality of purified materials for downstream analysis. Vazyme addresses these requirements through specialized products for genomic DNA, plasmid DNA, cell-free DNA, total RNA, miRNA, microbiome samples, and pathogen nucleic acids. Supported by its biotechnology research capabilities, magnetic bead-based purification technologies, and integrated instrument solutions, the company serves laboratories with diverse nucleic acid preparation needs.Nucleic Acid Extraction: A Critical Step in Molecular ResearchThe quality of nucleic acid preparation affects the reliability of downstream procedures, including PCR, qPCR, reverse transcription, sequencing, and other molecular biology applications. Biological samples differ in composition: blood contains proteins and other potential inhibitors, plant tissues may contain polysaccharides and polyphenols, while microbial samples can require effective disruption of cell walls. A single extraction protocol is therefore not suitable for every sample or research objective.At the same time, laboratories are placing greater emphasis on workflow consistency, throughput, and reduced manual handling. Magnetic bead-based purification and automated extraction systems have become useful approaches for processing multiple samples and standardizing routine steps. Suppliers that offer both reagents and compatible instruments can help laboratories organize extraction workflows around their sample volume and application requirements.A Broad Portfolio for DNA and RNA ExtractionVazyme's nucleic acid extraction portfolio is organized around distinct sample types and purification tasks. Its DNA extraction range includes genomic DNA, plasmid DNA, cell-free DNA, and DNA cleanup products. Genomic DNA kits are available for samples such as plants, animals, cells, and blood, giving researchers options for different biological materials. Plasmid extraction products support small- and large-scale preparation for transfection-related experiments, while cell-free DNA kits are intended for research associated with non-invasive prenatal testing and cancer detection.DNA cleanup is another important stage in molecular workflows. Vazyme's FastPure Gel DNA Extraction Mini Kit combines gel recovery and crude DNA recovery in one kit. DNA cleanup products are designed to purify DNA fragments from PCR products, enzymatic reaction systems, and crude DNA preparations, supporting sample preparation before subsequent experiments.For RNA research, Vazyme offers total RNA extraction and miRNA extraction products. The FastPure Plant Total RNA Isolation Kit is designed for plant materials rich in polysaccharides and polyphenolics, addressing compounds that can interfere with RNA purification. The MiPure Cell/Tissue miRNA Kit (Spin Column) is designed to isolate small RNA in the 20–200 nucleotide range from cells and animal tissues. These sample- and molecule-specific options help researchers select an extraction method suited to the material being studied.Pathogen and Viral Nucleic Acid PurificationPathogen testing research requires extraction methods that can recover nucleic acids from varied biological materials. Vazyme's product range includes pathogen DNA/RNA and virus DNA/RNA extraction solutions. The VAMNE Magnetic Pathogen DNA/RNA Kit is designed for biological fluid samples, including alveolar lavage fluid, blood, sputum, cerebrospinal fluid, and swab eluates, as well as microbial cultures.The kit uses chemical and mechanical lysis to help disrupt bacterial and fungal cells with thick cell walls. Silicon-based magnetic beads capture nucleic acids, which are then washed to remove remaining impurities and released in a low-salt buffer. The workflow avoids the use of toxic phenol and chloroform reagents. This design is relevant to laboratories preparing pathogen nucleic acids for downstream molecular analysis.Magnetic Bead Technology and High-Throughput AutomationMagnetic bead purification is an important feature of Vazyme's automated extraction solutions. Under appropriate buffer conditions, nucleic acids bind to magnetic beads; magnetic separation then enables washing and elution without relying on repeated centrifugation steps. This approach can support parallel sample processing and integration with automated instruments.The VAMNE Virus DNA/RNA Extraction Kit 3.0 (96 Prepackaged) is designed to extract viral DNA and RNA from liquid samples such as blood, serum, plasma, and swab eluates. Its embedded superparamagnetic silicon-based beads support nucleic acid capture and purification. The kit can process up to 96 individual samples in 19 minutes, and the resulting nucleic acids can be used in downstream research procedures including reverse transcription, PCR, qPCR, RT-PCR, RT-qPCR, next-generation sequencing, and biochip analysis. The product is marked for research use only, not diagnostic procedures.Vazyme also supplies the VaPura 32 automatic nucleic acid extraction instrument. It supports workflows for RNA, genomic DNA, cell-free DNA, and microbial DNA/RNA extraction. By offering instruments alongside compatible reagents, Vazyme provides laboratories with options for moving from manual preparation toward automated sample processing.R&D, Manufacturing, and Global Supply CapabilitiesA supplier's reliability depends not only on individual kit specifications but also on its ability to develop products, maintain manufacturing quality, and support customers across markets. Vazyme describes itself as a global technology and service provider focused on the design, manufacture, and application of bioactive proteins. Its technologies serve life science research, in vitro diagnostics, and biomedicine.The company has more than 600 genetically engineered recombinant enzymes, over 2,500 high-performance materials, and more than 2,000 end products. It also states that core materials are produced in-house and that manufacturing follows GMP quality control standards. Its self-developed technology platforms include recombinant protein preparation, protein modification and evolution, antibody discovery, and instrument research and development. These capabilities form part of the wider technical and manufacturing foundation behind its product portfolio.Founded in 2012, Vazyme serves customers in more than 60 countries and regions, supported by overseas subsidiaries, local warehouses, and technical support teams across several international markets. This network is relevant to customers seeking product access and service support beyond the domestic market.A Supplier for Evolving Laboratory NeedsAs molecular research expands into more sample types and increasingly data-intensive applications, nucleic acid extraction remains a foundational step. Laboratories need suitable solutions for genomic and plasmid DNA, cell-free DNA, total RNA, small RNA, microbial samples, and viral or pathogen nucleic acids. They also need workflows that can adapt to different throughput requirements without compromising the preparation process.Vazyme brings these requirements together through its range of extraction kits, magnetic bead-based products, automated instruments, and broader life science technologies. Its sample-specific product categories and instrument-compatible workflows provide options for research laboratories working across molecular biology and related fields. Combined with its in-house core-material production, quality management approach, and international service network, these capabilities support Vazyme's role as a China Reliable Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagents Supplier.More information about Vazyme's nucleic acid extraction reagents, instruments, and life science solutions is available at its official website: .

Vazyme International LLC

Vazyme International LLC

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Vazyme Establishes New Benchmarks as a China Reliable Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagents Supplier News Provided By Globalso November 05, 2026, 05:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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