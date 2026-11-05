USN-USA Urges Action Against Front For The FRN And Armed Group Financing And Conflict Minerals In Eastern Congo

Congolese diaspora calls for investigations into arms suppliers, financial networks and illicit mineral trading following the announced formation of the FRN.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- USN-USA, a U.S.-based civic collective of Congolese diaspora members, has called on the United States, the United Nations and international partners to step up efforts to disrupt the financing and supply networks of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The organization also seeks stronger action against the illicit trade in minerals from mining sites controlled by armed groups in North Kivu and South Kivu.The appeal follows former DRC President Joseph Kabila Kabange's October 9 public remarks and the reported October 12 announcement of the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a political-military coalition he is said to lead. According to USN-USA's declaration, the FRN has been presented as succeeding the Congo River Alliance (AFC) and includes figures associated with the AFC/M23 movement.Accountability and Civilian ProtectionUSN-USA affirms the right of all citizens, including former heads of state, to engage in peaceful political debate. It stresses, however, that disagreements with public authorities cannot justify armed attacks, abuses against civilians or violations of international humanitarian law.The collective says leadership of the FRN raises questions of political responsibility that merit close scrutiny, particularly given international sanctions and documented abuses associated with the AFC/M23. Its declaration also cites U.S. Treasury sanctions against Joseph Kabila announced on April 30, 2026. USN-USA cautions that organizational changes or a new name must not be used to circumvent applicable sanctions or erase responsibility for previous conduct.Trace Weapons, Suppliers and Financial NetworksUSN-USA urges competent U.S. agencies, the United Nations and other authorities to investigate any illicit flows of arms, ammunition and military equipment to the FRN or armed groups associated with it. Such inquiries should identify suppliers, intermediaries, financiers, and transportation channels, with targeted measures against parties whose involvement is established through lawful investigations.Prevent the Trade in Illegally Sourced MineralsThe collective also asks authorities to examine treating minerals extracted from armed-group-controlled sites, when linked to the financing of violence, as conflict minerals. It calls for restrictions on the international sale or import of unlawfully obtained minerals whose legitimate origin cannot be established, together with stronger traceability and certification requirements.USN-USA also advocates sanctions against companies and intermediaries knowingly involved in illicit trade, while safeguarding legitimate producers and the local communities whose livelihoods depend on lawful mining.“The DRC's natural resources must contribute to the development of its people, not the financing of armed violence,” the group stated in its declaration.A Civic Call for Peace and the Rule of LawUSN-USA calls for coordinated action to protect civilians, prevent further abuses, enforce applicable sanctions and support lasting peace. The collective says its advocacy is rooted in democracy, public accountability, justice, human dignity and international cooperation-not in the use of force to obtain political power.About USN-USAUSN-USA is a civic collective formed by members of the Congolese diaspora living in the United States. It promotes democracy, good governance, the rule of law, human rights, and peaceful conflict resolution. The collective operates as a de facto civic initiative and has not yet completed formal U.S. registration.Media contact:Dr. Rachel Lokonga, PresidentUSN-USA - Washington, D.C.Email:...Phone: + 1-202-961-3084Dr. Ngoie Joel NshissoUSN-USA - Washington, D.C.Email:...Phone: + 1-704-910-7185

Dr. Rachel Lokonga

USN- USA

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USN-USA Urges Action Against Front for the FRN and Armed Group Financing and Conflict Minerals in Eastern Congo News Provided By Foreign Trade Ministry / Congo DRC November 05, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics



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