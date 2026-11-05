Cardi B Shares Maiden Image Of Son Grey On 1St B'day: Carried You Through One Of The Most High-Pressure Times Of My Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) On the first birthday of her youngest son, Rapper Cardi B shared his maiden glimpse and revealed he has been named Grey Marsean Diggs.

Cardi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of her son from his Grey's Anatomy-themed first birthday celebration.

She wrote in the caption:“Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs!! It's only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I've had you at my side forever.”

“ I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength. I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like.”

The rapper added:“You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit.”

Last November, a representative for the musician confirmed that the singer had welcomed her baby boy with her ex, American football player Stefon Diggs.

Cardi is known for her energetic rap flow and outspoken lyrics. Since launching her music career in 2016 and releasing her two mixtapes, Cardi B has been credited for elevating the relevance of female rappers in popular music.

Her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, debuted atop the Billboard 200 with the largest female rap album streaming week of all time and became the best-selling and the highest-certified female rap album of the 21st century.

Ranked by Rolling Stone as the best debut album of all time by a female rapper, it made Cardi B the first solo female artist in history to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Its singles "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" both topped the Billboard Hot 100 and were certified diamond by the RIAA.