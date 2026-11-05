K-Pop Star Aoora Turns Heads With Bhojpuri Hit 'Lollipop Lagelu' Performance At IIT Kanpur Fest (WATCH)

Indian performers covering K-pop is a common sight. A Korean artiste taking on an Indian number is far rarer, but Aoora has been doing exactly that since his entry into the country's entertainment scene through Bigg Boss.

The South Korean rapper and vocalist, who joined the reality show as a wild card entrant in 2023, has now gone viral for his live version of Lollipop Lagelu. The song is a 2008 Bhojpuri track originally sung by Pawan Singh.

Aoora performed his rendition at Antaragini 2026, a cultural festival held at IIT Kanpur. He went with a classic K-pop idol combination, singing and dancing on stage while the young audience at the venue joined in enthusiastically.

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For the performance, he chose an ethnic party look suited to the song, appearing in a bright red kurta with striking threadwork and a white pyjama.

After his Bigg Boss appearance, Aoora took on commercial work as a face for brands including Lenskart and ITC Bingo!

This is not his first brush with regional Indian pop culture. Last year, he performed at the Behindwoods Gold Icons awards, weaving Tamil dialogues into his set while wearing a K-pop idol-style outfit.

He has also moved into devotional music tied to the history of India. His music video for Shiva Shivam, an EDM-focused rendition, was released on Maha Shivratri this year. The response to that track led him to Hare Krishna, a song dedicated to Lord Krishna.