North Korea Tests Advanced Air-Defense Missile System Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) North Korea has conducted a test of a newly developed advanced air-defense missile system, state media reported Thursday, as Pyongyang continues a series of weapons tests amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission, supervised Wednesday’s launch, which was intended to verify the system’s technical performance and capabilities, according to the report.
The announcement followed South Korea’s statement a day earlier that North Korea had fired multiple missiles.
“The test-fire proved the technical specifications and reliability of the new material and intelligent multiple guided mode of the projectile, target identification and tracking capability of the air-defense missile system and its detection information processing device,” the report said.
North Korea also conducted a separate military exercise on Wednesday involving a long-range strategic cruise missile unit operating in the eastern part of the country. The drill featured a simulated strike against an airport target, although the specific location was not disclosed.
“The sub-unit involved in the drill perfectly performed its mission to strike a virtual airport target with a long-range strategic cruise missile,” the report added.
The latest activities mark the fourth round of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang within a week. Last Thursday, North Korea launched a 600-millimeter ultra-precision multiple rocket launcher.
On Saturday, it tested a cluster bomb mounted on tactical ballistic missiles, followed by a test of a dispersal warhead for a strategic cruise missile on Monday.
The successive launches come as South Korea and the United States continue joint military exercises, against a backdrop of strained relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.
South Korea has accused North Korea of being responsible for an explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.
Pyongyang has denied the allegations and has yet to respond to Seoul’s proposal to restore military communication channels as part of efforts to reduce tensions.
Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission, supervised Wednesday’s launch, which was intended to verify the system’s technical performance and capabilities, according to the report.
The announcement followed South Korea’s statement a day earlier that North Korea had fired multiple missiles.
“The test-fire proved the technical specifications and reliability of the new material and intelligent multiple guided mode of the projectile, target identification and tracking capability of the air-defense missile system and its detection information processing device,” the report said.
North Korea also conducted a separate military exercise on Wednesday involving a long-range strategic cruise missile unit operating in the eastern part of the country. The drill featured a simulated strike against an airport target, although the specific location was not disclosed.
“The sub-unit involved in the drill perfectly performed its mission to strike a virtual airport target with a long-range strategic cruise missile,” the report added.
The latest activities mark the fourth round of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang within a week. Last Thursday, North Korea launched a 600-millimeter ultra-precision multiple rocket launcher.
On Saturday, it tested a cluster bomb mounted on tactical ballistic missiles, followed by a test of a dispersal warhead for a strategic cruise missile on Monday.
The successive launches come as South Korea and the United States continue joint military exercises, against a backdrop of strained relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.
South Korea has accused North Korea of being responsible for an explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.
Pyongyang has denied the allegations and has yet to respond to Seoul’s proposal to restore military communication channels as part of efforts to reduce tensions.
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