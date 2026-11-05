Cloud-Clone Powers Cutting-Edge Oral Medicine Research: From ELISA Kits To End-To-End CRO Services

Validated assay reagents and full-spectrum research services support oral disease mechanistic studies and pre-clinical investigations

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advancements in public-health awareness have shifted oral-health management from symptom-driven treatment toward proactive prevention and precise clinical intervention. Correspondingly, oral-disease-related research has expanded rapidly and become a high-priority field within life-science research.

In June and July 2026, two high-impact publications from leading oral-medicine research teams were released. Both studies deployed assay kits manufactured by Cloud-Clone. These publications independently confirm the reliability and practical research value of Cloud-Clone reagents for state-of-the-art oral-medicine investigations and demonstrate the company's capabilities as an all-in-one experimental-solution provider.

Recognition From High-Impact Research: Cloud-Clone ELISA Kits Support Oral Tumour and Extracellular-Vesicle Investigations

Study 1: CD6-targeted delivery of IL24 mRNA represents a novel anti-tumour strategy - Peking University School of Stomatology

In June 2026, researchers from Peking University School of Stomatology published an article in Journal of Extracellular Vesicles, titled Cell Membrane Vesicles Encapsulating Il24 mRNA With Enriched CD6 Display Exhibit Enhanced Targeted Antitumor Efficacy.

This research established an innovative cell-membrane-vesicle delivery platform. By enriching CD6 molecules on vesicle surfaces, the system achieves selective delivery of IL24 mRNA to tumour cells with high CD166 expression. Leveraging the natural CD6-CD166 ligand-receptor interaction, these vesicles specifically target CD166-positive colorectal carcinoma and squamous-cell carcinoma. Delivered IL24 tumour-suppressive mRNA drives direct tumour cell killing alongside remodelling of the tumour immune microenvironment.

Within this project, the research group utilised the Cloud-Clone Mouse IL-24 ELISA Kit (Cat. SEC064Mu) to quantify IL-24 protein abundance in animal organ and tumour tissue samples. The generated dataset supported evaluation of delivery-vehicle targeting performance, in-vivo anti-tumour pharmacodynamic assessment and biosafety characterisation.

Figure 1 Ex vivo ELISA detection of IL-24 concentrations in major organs 48 h after the intravenous injection of PBS, CMVs/Il24 mRNA, and CD6-CMVs/Il24 mRNA. Source: Journal of Extracellular Vesicles.

Study 2: MRSA-derived extracellular vesicles drive oral squamous-cell carcinoma progression - West China Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University

In July 2026, scientists from West China Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University, and the State Key Laboratory of Oral Diseases published in Journal of Advanced Research the paper Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus extracellular vesicles induced IL-8 dependent proliferation in oral squamous cell carcinoma.

This work addresses drug-resistant bacteria within the oral squamous-cell carcinoma (OSCC) microenvironment. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is frequently detected in the oral cavity of OSCC patients, especially individuals receiving radio-chemotherapy, yet its functional impact on tumour progression remained incompletely defined. Researchers isolated extracellular vesicles (EVs) from MRSA and methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA). Data demonstrated that nano-sized MRSA EVs can enter OSCC cells and robustly boost cell proliferation and tumour growth, whereas MSSA-originated EVs lack such pro-tumorigenic activity.

Mechanistically, MRSA EVs activate the ERK/c-Jun signalling axis and upregulate expression of the chemokine IL-8 (CXCL8) in OSCC cells. Elevated IL-8 binds its receptor CXCR1, further enhancing IL-2 production and triggering the JAK/STAT5A signalling pathway. These events accelerate OSCC progression in ectopic tumour-bearing mouse models; genetic deletion of IL-8 or blockade of IL-8-CXCR1 interaction mitigates the tumour-promoting effects triggered by MRSA EVs.

For this study, the Cloud-Clone Human IL-8 ELISA Kit (Cat. SEA080Hu) and Cloud-Clone Human MCP-1 (CCL2) ELISA Kit (Cat. SEA087Hu) were applied to quantify analyte levels in cell-culture supernatants collected from OSCC cells treated with S. aureus EVs for 24 h and 48 h. The quantitative measurements delivered critical evidence to dissect the IL-8-dependent molecular cascade by which MRSA EVs facilitate OSCC advancement.

Figure 2 IL-8 secretion by Cal27 cells treated with or without 15 μg/mL S. aureus EVs for 24 and 48 h (n=3, one-way ANOVA). Source: Journal of Advanced Research.

Figure 3 (A) CCL2 secretion by Cal27 cells treated with or without 15 μg/mLS. aureus EVs for 24 and 48 h (n=3, one-way ANOVA).Source: Journal of Advanced Research.

Collectively, these two high-profile studies illustrate that Cloud-Clone ELISA kits deliver reliable measurements across complex biological matrices including tumour-tissue homogenates and cell-culture supernatants, fully meeting analytical requirements for advanced oral-medicine research.

Beyond Reagents: Cloud-Clone Delivers End-to-End CRO Services From Molecular to Animal-Model Levels

Cutting-edge life-science research demands not only high-quality standalone detection tools but also systematic experimental solutions. Drawing upon extensive animal resources, well-established protein production & detection platforms, and mature cell-experiment workflows, Cloud-Clone provides comprehensive CRO services covering molecular, protein, cellular and animal experimental tiers.

Specialised resources for oral-disease research

- Periodontitis animal models (cervical-ligature-induced periodontitis) - Gingival tissues from periodontitis animal models (fresh tissue blocks, paraffin-embedded blocks, paraffin sections) - Gingival fibroblasts (rat, rabbit, dog, cat) - Periodontal-ligament fibroblasts (human, mouse, rat) - Gingival epithelial cells (rat, mouse, rabbit, sheep, dog) - Periodontal-ligament fibroblasts (dog) - Oral-mucosa fibroblasts (rat, sheep) - Oral-mucosa epithelial cells (rat, mouse, rabbit, sheep, dog)

Streamlined CRO service workflow

Cloud-Clone maintains transparent, well-defined CRO operating procedures. After clients communicate project goals and experimental requirements, our specialist technical team completes the full project lifecycle:

1 design: Formulate complete technical roadmaps tailored to research aims and sample characteristics.

2 confirmation: Finalise experimental workflows, project timelines, deliverables and quality-control benchmarks.

3 execution: Perform molecular, cellular and animal-based experiments following standardised operating standards.

4 analysis: Compile raw datasets and conduct statistical analysis.

5 delivery: Furnish comprehensive final reports containing methodologies, processed results and visual figures.

ELISA products from Cloud-Clone have passed rigorous real-world testing in high-level oral-disease investigations conducted by leading research institutes. Complementing assay kits, specialised primary-cell lines and periodontitis animal models enable Cloud-Clone to supply integrated in-vitro-to-in-vivo experimental systems for research topics such as oral inflammation and periodontal-tissue regeneration.

Cloud-Clone continues to expand its product and service portfolio, striving to deliver convenient, one-stop experimental solutions for the global scientific community. For detailed product specifications, technical parameters or custom service enquiries, please connect with our global technical-support team.



SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Cloud-Clone Powers Cutting-Edge Oral Medicine Research: From ELISA Kits to End-to-End CRO Services News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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