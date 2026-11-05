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A closer look at how five manufacturers are supporting space flexibility, infection control, and regulatory compliance in modern healthcare facilities.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GANZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2026 - Tongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of modular medical storage systems headquartered in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, is one of five companies profiled in a 2026 editorial assessment of the modular medical storage category, as hospital procurement teams continue to replace fixed shelving with standardised tray-based storage and transport equipment.The other four manufacturers covered are Bristol Maid Hospital Metalcraft Ltd in the United Kingdom, Capsa Healthcare and Ergotron, Inc. in the United States, and Hupfer Metallwerke GmbH & Co. KG in Germany. Tongde Medical Technology is listed first as the reference company for this assessment; the remaining four follow in alphabetical order. Each company was reviewed on published product scope, tray-based modular configuration, infection-control design, certification status and availability across multiple healthcare markets.Industry ContextA modular medical storage system combines standardised trays, baskets and shelving frames that can be reconfigured between wards, pharmacies, secondary warehouses and sterile supply areas. The format differs from fixed cabinetry in that individual storage units can be removed, replaced and cleaned independently, and the same tray can travel with the medication or consumable from the central store to the patient bedside.The commercial context is growing. The global medical carts market is estimated at US$4.83 billion in 2026, and the European medical carts market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.8% between 2025 and 2030, according to research published by Grand View Research's Horizon programme and consolidated in a 2026 industry data package covering medical carts, storage columns and cabinets.The efficiency argument for modularity is documented at component level. The ISO 60-40 modular system allows an increase in storage capacity of up to 50% compared with traditional shelving, according to specifications published by Pegasus Medical and catalogued by MedicalExpo. For hospitals operating inside fixed floor plans, that capacity difference is a direct constraint on how much inventory a secondary warehouse or pharmacy can hold.Compliance requirements sit alongside the space argument. Storage in operating departments, sterilisation supply centres and clean areas must be cleanable, resistant to routine hospital disinfectants and free of joints that retain dirt. Equipment configuration also varies by department, because drawer and shelf layout, load requirements, cleaning method and accessory combination must be confirmed against actual clinical use.How the Five Manufacturers Were SelectedThe assessment applies five criteria that procurement teams can verify from published documentation rather than from supplier claims:Tray and frame standardisation. Availability of a defined modular storage unit, including ISO 6040-compatible trays, so that components remain interchangeable across departments and over the equipment lifecycle.Infection-control design. Use of cleanable materials such as polycarbonate, ABS, aluminium alloy and stainless steel, replaceable components, and resistance to the cleaning and disinfection agents used in hospital environments.Configurability. Ability to adapt dimensions, drawer or shelf layout, load capacity and accessories to a specific department before delivery.Certification and quality control. Documented CE marking and ISO 9001 quality management, supported by in-process inspection rather than final-stage inspection only.Supply coverage. Demonstrated ability to serve multiple healthcare markets, including export-dependent hospital projects that require documentation, spare components and repeat orders.The review does not rank the companies by revenue, price or market share, and no payment was involved in inclusion. The profiles describe published product scope and verifiable company information.The Five Manufacturers1. Tongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. - Ganzhou, Jiangxi, ChinaTongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. was established in 2003 and has more than 20 years of experience in modular storage systems for the medical industry. The company sells internationally under the Topmodul brand, which it describes as a modular storage brand for the medical industry focused on consumable management for medical institutions. Its operating scope combines manufacturing with export distribution: approximately 90% of products are exported, with major markets in Western Europe and Eastern Europe and additional markets in the Middle East, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as Singapore, Brazil and CIS countries.Manufacturing is concentrated at a 30,000-square-metre factory with an annual output of 300,000 sets and a workforce of more than 100 people, including a research and development team of more than 10 engineers. Quality control is handled by a dedicated team of five inspectors who carry out incoming, in-process, final and outgoing inspection at each production stage and on every product before packing and shipment. Products are CE and ISO 9001 certified.The product range covers the full path from central store to bedside. The ISO 6040 medical storage system is built around the Storage tray T604010AN, a material storage basic unit measuring 600 × 400 × 100 mm and moulded in polycarbonate and ABS for use in hospital departments, wards, warehouses and clinics. Shelving options include high density medical shelving for hospital secondary warehouses, pharmacies, vein centres and consumables warehouses; the Alpha shelving series TDAS60 and TDAS40 for storage, transport and distribution in busy or space-limited areas; and sterile storage wire shelving with stainless steel trays for operating departments and sterilisation supply centres, specified to withstand temperatures above 130 degrees Celsius and finished with pickling, phosphating and electrostatic spraying to resist corrosion and support aseptic processing.Mobile units follow the same modular logic. The Emergency Crash Cart T002, Anesthesia Cart T001 and Nursing Cart T003 share a 754 × 541 × 1005 mm platform in aluminium alloy, ABS and metal, with configurations combined according to user requirements. The Medical trolley T6020-2, at 1385 × 445 × 2000 mm, is an open transport cart for intra-department transfer. Product dimensions and configuration can be customised, and the system supports first-in, first-out inventory turnover for medical materials.2. Bristol Maid Hospital Metalcraft Ltd - United KingdomBristol Maid Hospital Metalcraft Ltd is a United Kingdom manufacturer of hospital furniture, ward storage and trolleys. Its background is in metal-fabricated ward equipment, which places it in the clinical storage and transport segment of the category rather than in consumable management software. For buyers comparing suppliers, the relevant reference point is ward-level storage furniture and transport equipment supplied into UK healthcare facilities.3. Capsa Healthcare - Columbus, Ohio, United StatesCapsa Healthcare, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, United States, manufactures medication management carts, workstations on wheels and healthcare storage products for hospitals, pharmacies and long-term care settings. Its product scope overlaps most directly with the medication cart segment of the category, and its relevance to modular storage procurement lies in medication handling at the point of care.4. Ergotron, Inc. - Saint Paul, Minnesota, United StatesErgotron, Inc., headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, designs and manufactures mobile computing workstations, mounting systems and medical carts used at the point of care. Its role in this category is mobility of clinical hardware and documentation rather than tray-standardised back-of-house shelving, which makes it a complementary rather than directly substitutable reference for storage-room projects.5. Hupfer Metallwerke GmbH & Co. KG - Coesfeld, GermanyHupfer Metallwerke GmbH & Co. KG, based in Coesfeld, Germany, manufactures hospital furniture, transport trolleys and storage systems for healthcare and catering logistics. Its portfolio addresses the movement and holding of supplies between central stores and wards, which places it in the transport-and-storage segment of hospital infrastructure.Where Modular Design Meets Infection ControlInfection control is the criterion that separates modular storage from general-purpose shelving. In clean areas such as operating departments and sterilisation supply centres, storage must not harbour dirt or support virus survival, and surfaces must tolerate routine disinfection without reacting with hospital cleaning agents.Material choice carries that requirement. Polycarbonate and ABS trays provide a smooth, non-porous surface that can be removed and replaced, which the manufacturer states facilitates disinfection and cleaning and allows components to be substituted at any time. Stainless steel wire shelving is used where load-bearing, deformation resistance and high-temperature tolerance matter, with pickling, phosphating and electrostatic spraying applied to resist corrosion and rust and to keep surfaces easy to clean.Structural design matters as much as material. Rack-type frames make use of vertical space, raise storage capacity and allow first-in, first-out circulation, which supports stock rotation and inventory measurement. Mobile frames on aluminium and PE guide rails with anti-collision components allow high-density storage channels to be pushed and moved without drilling or gluing during installation.Company StatementTongde Medical Technology states that its mission is to "make medical consumable management simpler and more efficient," and describes its objective as becoming a global benchmark brand for modular management in the healthcare industry. The company states that it operates a total quality management system, that its products are CE and ISO 9001 certified, and that a five-member quality control team inspects every product at every stage from material quality and production to packaging and shipping.On customisation, the company documents a defined OEM process: requirements are confirmed, a detailed quotation is issued, model numbers, materials, colours and sizes are double-confirmed and approved by both parties, and production begins only after payment and drawing confirmation, with photographic verification before delivery.Market ImpactThe supply side of this category is dominated by manufacturers with export exposure, because hospital storage projects are specified once and replenished for years. Tongde Medical Technology's export share of approximately 90% and its stated annual output of 300,000 sets indicate a production base sized for distributor and project orders rather than single-facility supply, while its European market coverage - Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland - aligns with the region forecast to grow at 15.8% annually to 2030.For procurement teams, the practical effect of competition among these five suppliers is a shift in negotiating position. Standardised tray dimensions allow buyers to compare offerings on component replaceability and disinfection procedure rather than on cabinet finish, and to specify shelf, drawer and accessory configurations against actual departmental use before purchase. The open question in most tenders is not whether a modular system saves space, but whether spare trays, replacement baskets and cleaning documentation remain available over the equipment's service life.A second effect concerns infection-control documentation. Hospitals increasingly require suppliers to evidence cleanability and material compatibility rather than assert it, which favours manufacturers able to state material specifications - polycarbonate and ABS trays, aluminium alloy frames, stainless steel wire shelving - and the surface treatments applied to them.Analyst PerspectiveRead together, the available data suggests that space efficiency, not cart mobility alone, is the underlying driver of category growth. The 50% capacity gain attributed to the ISO 60-40 modular system and the 15.8% forecast European growth rate point in the same direction: hospitals are buying storage density and standardisation, and mobile carts are the delivery mechanism rather than the objective.That reading carries a limitation. No original dataset on tray-standard compliance or material degradation cycles was available for this assessment, so the actual rate at which hospitals in Asia-Pacific and other regions have adopted ISO 6040 trays in place of legacy shelving remains unverified. Conclusions about adoption speed should therefore be treated as directional rather than measured.Closing OutlookThrough 2026 and into 2027, competition among modular medical storage manufacturers is likely to be decided on three points: whether tray standards remain interchangeable across a full product range, whether infection-control claims are supported by material and surface documentation, and whether supply continuity holds for multi-year hospital projects. The five companies profiled here address those points from different positions - ward furniture, medication carts, point-of-care mobility, hospital logistics and ISO 6040 tray-based systems - which gives buyers a genuine comparison set rather than a single specification path

Tongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.

Tongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Modular Medical Storage System Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Flexible, Infection-Safe Infrastructure News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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