TTAN Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Servicetitan, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TTAN's stock is down; Ademi LLP is investigating ServiceTitan for potential securities fraud

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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ServiceTitan may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Are You a TTAN Shareholder?

If you're losing money on your ServiceTitan investment, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you to discuss your rights.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The Company's previous claims about the rollout of its AI offering, named“Max” and the impact on revenue.

What Should TTAN Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

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SOURCE: Ademi LLP