AI Could Add $79 Billion To India's Economy In A Decade: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) could add $79 billion to India's economy over the next decade as the country ranked 11th among 56 Commonwealth nations, a report said on Thursday.

According to an analysis by Ayre Think Tank, India's significance in the Commonwealth's AI landscape is underlined by its being home to about 382 million people aged between 15 and 29, accounting for more than half of the Commonwealth's total youth population of 732 million.

There is strong enthusiasm for AI among young Indians, with nearly 89 per cent looking to use the technology for education or work within the next year, it added.

More than 60 per cent were confident about managing their interactions with AI tools.

India's extensive digital infrastructure, widespread 4G connectivity and affordable mobile data have strengthened readiness for AI adoption.

However, the report noted that only about two-thirds of young people own a mobile phone, highlighting gaps in individual access despite broad network coverage.

It flagged labour market challenges, as about 30 per cent of young people were outside employment, education or training, while nearly 86 per cent of young workers were employed in the informal sector.

Moreover, AI could raise India's GDP by $79.1 billion after ten years under a moderate scenario, the report said.

The projected gain ranges from about $39.6 billion under a conservative estimate to nearly $118.7 billion in an optimistic scenario, making India the second-largest economic opportunity among Commonwealth countries.

Calvin Ayre, founder of the Ayre Think Tank, said: "India is already taking major steps to turn its technological strengths into employment opportunities. In August 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to train ten million young people in AI skills within a year."

"The following month, the government launched new AI training programmes with Intel India to equip young people with practical skills for the emerging jobs market. These initiatives demonstrate how India is working to turn its enormous enthusiasm for AI into new employment opportunities, stronger businesses and economic growth," Ayre added.

The report further said that the country has already stepped up efforts to build an AI-ready workforce through large-scale training initiatives and partnerships aimed at equipping young people with skills required for emerging technology-driven jobs.

It identified five priorities for governments seeking to maximise the benefits of AI, like expanding affordable access to technology, promoting practical skills-based education, strengthening pathways from training to employment, developing AI tools suited to local languages and needs, and ensuring safeguards that allow users to challenge automated decisions.