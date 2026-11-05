Suniel Shetty Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Daughter Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty penned an adoarble birthday wish for his daughter Athiya Shetty, sharing nostalgic throwback pictures from her childhood and reflecting on their special bond. The actor shared two photographs on Instagram, from their old family album, capturing affectionate moments with Athiya as a little girl.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote a heartfelt note expressing how he continues to see his daughter as the little girl she once was, even as she grows older and builds a life of her own. "No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change... Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty," Suniel wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel)

The photographs featured the actor sharing affectionate moments with a young Athiya. In one picture, he was seen kissing her on the cheek, while another captured him holding her in his arms as they shared a joyful moment. The post offered a glimpse into the father-daughter bond, with Suniel expressing his affection and pride as Athiya continues to carve out her own journey.

Athiya Shetty's Career and Personal Life

Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, made her acting debut with the 2015 film 'Hero', opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later appeared in films including 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Athiya tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on Instagram and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

On Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn."Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

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