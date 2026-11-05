Atlas Axillia And Nalanda College Launch Innovative New Tinkering Lab

Empowering Youth Through Innovation

Atlas Axillia, the learning-focused subsidiary of Hemas Holdings PLC, has partnered with Nalanda College to inaugurate a Tinkering Lab at the Nalanda Innovation Center, marking a step towards preparing Sri Lanka's youth for a technology-driven future, according to an official press release.

The initiative is led by Atlas Axillia in partnership with Nalanda College, with technical expertise from India's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and facilitation by the High Commission of India. Housed within the Nalanda College Centenary Building, the facility brings hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and arts learning directly into a school environment.

Bridging Theory and Practical Application

By integrating scientific concepts with creative exploration and entrepreneurship, the Lab bridges textbook theory and practical application, offering students a resource-rich space to experiment and develop real-world solutions through robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking, the press release stated.

Appreciating the collaboration, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, said, "This collaboration reflects our shared aspirations and commitment to empowering our youth through education, science and innovation. India's Atal Innovation Mission has sparked a nationwide culture of curiosity across thousands of schools in India.

"We are delighted that the partnership between Nalanda College and Atlas will bring technical expertise, specialised curricula and training support from Atal Innovation Mission for the benefit of the young talent in Sri Lanka. We believe this initiative will inspire curious young minds to harness the power of emerging technologies and become agents of innovation."

Cultivating Practical Problem-Solvers

Speaking at the inauguration, Ashish Chandra, Group CEO of Hemas Holdings PLC, said, "True empowerment begins with giving our children the tools and confidence to shape their own futures. Atlas Axillia has walked alongside Sri Lankan schoolchildren for generations with foundational learning tools.

"The Tinkering Lab marks a natural evolution of that journey, nurturing curiosity, creativity and resilience. By giving students the freedom to experiment, turn ideas into tangible prototypes and foster an entrepreneurial mindset, this initiative helps cultivate the practical problem-solvers Sri Lanka needs."

Advanced Learning Facilities

The Nalanda Innovation Center is designed to guide students through every stage of the innovation journey, from developing an initial idea to creating a prototype and presenting a finished concept, the press release noted. Its facilities include a DIY Innovation Lab, an advanced fabrication lab equipped for 3D printing and digital manufacturing, and dedicated spaces for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), arts and agricultural technology.

Mahela Jayawardene, an alumnus of Nalanda College, representing the Nalanda College Centenary Committee, said, "As Nalanda marks a century of academic and sporting excellence, our responsibility is to look ahead to what the next hundred years demand.

"The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and our students must graduate with capacities in adaptability, teamwork and creative courage. The Tinkering Lab at the Nalanda Innovation Center gives our students a world-class platform to test bold ideas, embrace emerging technologies and learn how to lead in an AI-powered world."

The Tinkering Lab at the Nalanda Innovation Center demonstrates how collaboration between educational institutions, industry partners and international bodies broadens access to practical, technology-based education, the press release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)