Union Minister Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Constitutional Values

Ashwini Vaishnaw Attacks Congress in Jaipur

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a blistering attack on the opposition during his visit to Jaipur, accusing the Congress party of subverting constitutional values ahead of the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Drive Away Anarchy) rally today. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will participate in the 'Save Democracy, Drive Away Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Bhago) rally and public meeting taking place in Jaipur today.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw underscored that the ruling party has come before the public to assure that protecting the Constitution and safeguarding democracy is our duty. "The BJP and the NDA have always believed in the Constitution... In contrast, the Congress party is, in a sense, engaged in murdering the Constitution, destroying democracy, and spreading anarchy. Those who brandish a copy of the Constitution have no real faith in what is written within it, nor do they believe in upholding its tenets. Today, we have come before the public to state that protecting the Constitution and safeguarding democracy is our duty. We intend to expose those who spread anarchy and seek to destroy both our democracy and our Constitution," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Parliamentary Debates and Political Challenges

Turning attention to national political debates and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's recent challenge for an open, face-to-face debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister dismissed the manoeuvre, stating that we are not the kind of people who shy away from debating any subject. Extending an invitation for legislative discourse, Vaishnaw said, "The Parliament is the supreme temple of our democracy. Come there, and let us debate. We are not the kind of people who shy away from debating any subject."

Election Confidence and Policy Updates

Addressing upcoming state legislative assembly elections, while highlighting public sentiment, Vaishnaw expressed absolute confidence in the electorate's trust in the central administration. "People have full faith in the BJP and NDA. There will be a resounding victory everywhere," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Agniveer Scheme Evaluation

The visit also touched upon key policy updates, notably the recent two-year service extension approved for personnel under the 'Agniveer' military service tenure. Defending the evolution of the defence framework, Vaishnaw noted, "From the very inception of the 'Agniveer' scheme, the Prime Minister, the govt, the Defence Minister, and all officials within the Defence Forces made it clear that this was a new experiment. It was understood that the scheme would be continuously evaluated based on the experience gained. Over the past 4 years, the experience has been excellent, and the 'Agniveer' initiative has proven to be a highly successful scheme. It has clearly demonstrated the commitment, physical fitness, and the capability of our youth to embrace technological challenges. Following a comprehensive review by the Defence Forces, the govt has taken a very positive decision, and we are moving forward based on this."

Meanwhile, the Union Minister's itinerary included a visit to the historic Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur, e a revered shrine in Jaipur where he offered prayers alongside Jaipur MP Manju Sharma and several other BJP leaders. (ANI)

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