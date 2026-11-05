Ramayana: Rakul Preet Singh Steals The Show As Surpanakha, Fans Can't Stop Praising Her Performance

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana has released in theatres today, bringing the timeless tale of Lord Ram and Ravana to the big screen. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside an ensemble cast. Rakul Preet Singh essays the role of Surpanakha, delivering a striking portrayal that is already drawing appreciation from audiences for her captivating screen presence, expressive performance and distinct intensity.

From her striking appearance to the intensity she brings to the character, Rakul Preet Singh's portrayal of Surpanakha has emerged as a memorable highlight for audiences. Fans have been particularly appreciative of how she makes an impression even within limited screen time, with her performance leaving a lasting impact. One fan wrote,“What a beautiful portrayal by Rakul Preet Singh! Her screen presence is captivating, and she brings a distinct intensity to Surpanakha. A performance that leaves an impression.” Another fan shared,“Absolutely loved watching Rakul as Surpanakha! The beauty, the intensity and the attention to detail in her portrayal deserve so much appreciation” Echoing the sentiment, a fan wrote,“Rakul as Surpanakha is one of the most striking highlights for me. It takes a lot to make a character leave an impression in limited screen time, and she does that beautifully.”

The appreciation also extends to the striking moments Rakul shares with Yash as Ravana, with audiences celebrating the visual grandeur and commanding presence of the two actors together. One fan tweeted,“Yash aur Rakul ko Ravana aur Surpanakha ke roop mein ek saath dekhna Dono ki presence aur scene ki grandeur truly stand out ❤️” Another fan expressed,“Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha... kya baat hai! ❤️ Itni....itni itni...khoobsurti aur itna impactful act Unka portrayal Ramayana ke yaadgaar moments mein se ek hai.” Fans have also appreciated the moments featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, with one fan writing,“The moments between Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha are definitely worth appreciating. Rakul brings such a distinct presence to the screen.” With audiences celebrating her beauty, expressions and impactful performance, Rakul's portrayal of Surpanakha has made a memorable impression in this cinematic retelling of the revered epic.

Yash aur Rakul ko Ravana aur Surpanakha ke roop mein ek saath dekhna Dono ki presence aur scene ki grandeur truly stand out ❤️ #Yash #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana

- danush (@Danush1188) November 4, 2026

Absolutely loved watching Rakul as Surpanakha! The beauty, the intensity and the attention to detail in her portrayal deserve so much appreciation #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana #RamayanaReview

- vaishun (@vaishunrl) November 4, 2026

Rakul ki performance dekhkar bahut achha laga. Surpanakha ke roop mein unki khoobsurti ke saath unki acting bhi utni hi prabhavshali hai. A truly impactful portrayal! ❤️ #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana

- rutish (@rutishec) November 4, 2026

THE SCREEN PRESENCE! THE EXPRESSIONS! THE BEAUTY! Rakul Preet Singh has done such a wonderful job portraying Surpanakha. She brings a remarkable presence to every moment. #RakulPreetSingh #RamayanaReview

- Raja (@shekhar9u) November 4, 2026

Rakul as Surpanakha is one of the most striking highlights for me. It takes a lot to make a character leave an impression in limited screen time, and she does that beautifully. #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana #RamayanaReview

- manju (@manjubdm2) November 4, 2026

Rakul as Surpanakha is one of the most striking highlights for me. It takes a lot to make a character leave an impression in limited screen time, and she does that beautifully. #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana #RamayanaReview

- manju (@manjubdm2) November 4, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh is looking breathtaking as Surpanakha. But what impressed me even more was how beautifully she has brought out the character through her expressions and acting. #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana

- arya (@arya8608) November 4, 2026

RAKUL PREET SINGH DESERVES ALL THE APPRECIATION! ❤️ Her beauty, expressive acting and powerful screen presence make her portrayal of Surpanakha truly Firreeee #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana #RamayanaReview

- anuj (@anuja8o) November 4, 2026

The moments between Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha are definitely worth appreciating. Rakul brings such a distinct presence to the screen. #RanbirKapoor #RaviDubey #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana

- anith (@anithd4) November 4, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha... kya baat hai! ❤️ Itni....itni itni...khoobsurti aur itna impactful act Unka portrayal Ramayana ke yaadgaar moments mein se ek hai. #RakulPreetSingh #RamayanaReview

- bavesh (@bavesh7w) November 4, 2026