Dubai Police To Conduct Mock Drill At Sports City Cricket Stadium On November 5

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police have informed residents that they will conduct a strategic mock drill at the cricket stadium in Dubai Sports City on Thursday, November 5, as part of efforts to assess emergency preparedness and strengthen coordination with strategic partners.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 9am, Dubai Police announced, issuing an advisory urging residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow safety instructions during the drill.

Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

They also urged community members to refrain from taking photographs, maintain a safe distance from the training area, and ensure the path is clear for the patrol units and vehicles participating in the drill, in order to allow the exercise to be carried out smoothly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The announcement did not specify the nature of the simulated emergency or how long the exercise would last.

No photos allowed: Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise Dubai Police ready for NYE; smooth traffic and crowd control plans in place Dubai, Sharjah Police warn of unstable weather, ask residents to drive carefully

ALSO READ