Dubai Police To Conduct Mock Drill At Sports City Cricket Stadium On November 5
The exercise is scheduled to begin at 9am, Dubai Police announced, issuing an advisory urging residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow safety instructions during the drill.Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators
They also urged community members to refrain from taking photographs, maintain a safe distance from the training area, and ensure the path is clear for the patrol units and vehicles participating in the drill, in order to allow the exercise to be carried out smoothly.
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The announcement did not specify the nature of the simulated emergency or how long the exercise would last.ALSO READ
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