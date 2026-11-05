Studio Booth Salon & Spa Receives Top-Rated Hair Salon And Spa Award In Pittsburgh

MENAFN - GetNews) Studio Booth Salon & Spa has been named Top-Rated Hair Salon and Spa for Pittsburgh, PA in 2026 by Meritly. The recognition is based on a 4.8-star rating from 370 public reviews.

Pittsburgh, United States - November 4, 2026 - Studio Booth Salon & Spa, located in Bakery Square in Pittsburgh's East End, has been named Top-Rated Hair Salon and Spa - Pittsburgh, PA - 2026 by Meritly. The award is based on the salon's public review record at the time of recognition: 4.8 stars from 370 reviews. Owner Samiksha Chaturvedi accepted the recognition on behalf of the salon's team of twelve service providers.

The Top-Rated Hair Salon and Spa award issued by Meritly recognizes businesses that have earned consistently high ratings from customers over time. Studio Booth Salon & Spa qualified based on its 4.8-star rating from 370 public reviews, alongside more than 13,500 post-appointment ratings from guests at a 4.8 average. The award also marks the second recognition the salon received in 2026, following the Consumer Ratings Institute's 1% Award for Elite Consumer Satisfaction.

What services does Studio Booth Salon & Spa offer in Bakery Square?

Studio Booth Salon & Spa provides hair services including color treatments such as balayage, highlights and gray coverage, precision cuts and styling, extensions, and bridal hair. The salon expanded beyond hair in 2026 to offer facials including HydraFacial, massage therapy, post-procedure lymphatic recovery, lash extensions, brow services, and manicures and pedicures. As an authorized Kérastase salon, Studio Booth carries the full product line. Online booking is available at studioboothsalon around the clock, with free parking at the door.

The salon has been open since 2010 in Bakery Square. Guests visit for hair color appointments, facials, massage therapy, and lash services, with the option to book multiple treatments under one roof. The salon uses fume-free air filtration, freshwater wash bowls, and fragrance-free products on request. A team of twelve service providers serves clients at the Bakery Square location, supported by a new salon manager who joined in 2026.

"Every guest rates their visit before they leave, and every one of those ratings is read by a person," said Samiksha Chaturvedi. "Recognition like this belongs to the twelve stylists and specialists who earn it one appointment at a time."

Customers who left reviews highlighted individual service providers by name. One guest wrote, "Matthew is the very best He is superior at his job, kind fun and gets the job done. A real professional Gary also is Quite wonderful. I'm always greeted warmly. Everyone from the front desk to all of the lists and Gary are so professional and friendly. It's such a delightful experience." Another client noted, "Izear Winfrey is a Pittsburgh stylist legend. He gives excellent hair cuts, an extra ordinary hair colorist, can style fabulous updos as well as gorgeous styling for all hair types and lengths. On top of his skills he is a warm and friendly gentleman. A consummate professional."

Studio Booth Salon & Spa became an authorized Kérastase salon in 2026 and expanded its service menu to include massage therapy, lymphatic recovery and lash extensions. The salon completed a renovation this fall with fresh paint, new wallpaper and more greenery throughout. The salon also styled the runway for the Pittsburgh Opera's annual fashion show in 2026.

About Studio Booth Salon & Spa

Studio Booth Salon & Spa is a luxury salon and spa in Bakery Square, in Pittsburgh's East End, open since 2010. The salon offers hair color, cuts, extensions, bridal services, facials, massage, lymphatic recovery, lash extensions, brow services, and nail services. More information is available at studioboothsalon.