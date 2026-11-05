Northern Spain Travel Designs Tailor-Made Journeys Across Northern Spain

MENAFN - GetNews) Private, tailor-made journeys across northern Spain, built around the people who represent the territory

PAMPLONA, Spain - November 4, 2026 - Between the Atlantic and the Pyrenees, northern Spain is still little known to many international travelers. The region combines a rugged coastline, vineyards, mountain ranges and stone villages with boutique hotels and Michelin-starred tables, and for many visitors from the United States it remains a hidden gem. In this setting, Northern Spain Travel, a family business based in northern Spain, designs private journeys built around a new way of traveling: getting to know the people who represent the territory, from the fishing towns of the Basque Country to the vineyards of La Rioja and the mountain villages of Asturias.

Northern Spain: coast, vineyards and mountains in a single region

The north of Spain changes character within a few hours on the road. The Basque Country pairs a coastline of fishing towns with a food culture that has an international following. Navarra and La Rioja are wine country, with vineyards that run toward the mountains. Cantabria and Asturias combine green peaks with the Bay of Biscay, while Galicia opens onto the Atlantic and its seafood tradition. To the east, Catalonia links the Pyrenees with the Mediterranean.

Across the region the pace is unhurried, many landscapes remain unspoiled, and food and wine are part of daily life. Its most distinctive experiences depend on local hosts such as fishermen, winemakers and cheesemakers, an approach that Oliver Blazquez, CEO of Northern Spain Travel, places at the center of the company's work.

"The best of the north is not for sale," said Oliver Blazquez, CEO of Northern Spain Travel. "It is not online and it does not take reservations."

Tailor-made journeys across northern Spain: how they workA first conversation before any itinerary

Each trip starts with a video call of about forty minutes, held before any itinerary exists. From there, the team designs tailor-made journeys across northern Spain through the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, Cantabria, Asturias, Galicia and Catalonia.

Three nights per base, local hosts and Michelin-starred dining

Planning follows one rule: a minimum of three nights in each base, so a seven-day trip covers two bases. Along the way, travelers take part in immersive encounters with local hosts introduced by the team, stay in boutique hotels and dine at Michelin-starred restaurants selected according to their interests. One person from the team is assigned to every journey and provides a 24-hour line from the first day to the last.

Prices and booking

Journeys cost about €600 to €2,000 per person, per day, depending on the length of the trip, the level of the accommodation and the number of private experiences. Travelers typically book six to fourteen months in advance, so journeys for 2027 are already being planned.

About Northern Spain Travel

Northern Spain Travel is a family business based in northern Spain that designs private, tailor-made journeys through the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, Cantabria, Asturias, Galicia and Catalonia, built around local hosts, boutique hotels and the region's food and wine.

Contact: Oliver Blazquez, CEO of Northern Spain Travel ·...