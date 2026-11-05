ICETECH Signs Mou With Jordan's Government-Controlled JIEC To Explore Chip R&D And Smart City Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)Computer Vision AI Meets Over Four Decades of Industrial Development Expertise to Advance Smart Parking and Intelligent Transportation in the Middle East

ICETECH, a Beijing-based provider of AI-powered computer vision technology and smart parking solutions, signed a memorandum of understanding on October 26, 2026, with Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) and Modern Fortune Industrial Group Limited to explore chip R&D and smart city solutions.

The cooperation connects ICETECH's chip-level vision acceleration, AI algorithms and intelligent hardware with JIEC's industrial estate environments. A proposed smart parking pilot at Zarqa Industrial Estate provides an initial focus for exploring practical applications.

An Established Industrial Development Platform

JIEC is a government-controlled industrial estate developer and operator whose institutional roots date to 1980. According to Jordan's official news agency, its network comprised nine industrial cities hosting approximately 1,000 companies, with investments exceeding JOD3.5 billion as of June 2026.

JIEC is pursuing digital transformation and enhanced services for businesses across its industrial estates. The parties intend to explore how computer vision and digital platforms can support vehicle access, parking management and estate services.

From Chip-Level Expertise to Citywide Parking Solutions

ICETECH's intelligent video analysis IP has been licensed for use in 900 million chips. Its proprietary Intelligent Video Engine, or IVE, supports visual analysis within chip architectures while managing computing and power requirements.

These capabilities provide a foundation for connecting embedded AI, intelligent devices and parking management platforms across on-street and off-street environments.

Deepening Middle East Cooperation

Jordan's focus on mobility digitalization provides context for the cooperation. Greater Amman Municipality's Green City Action Plan identifies smart parking, license plate recognition, digital payments and operational data as tools for improving urban transport.

Industrial estates present related opportunities to connect vehicle access, parking and digital services. The proposed Zarqa pilot offers a starting point for exploring estate requirements and broader intelligent transportation and smart city applications.

With products sold in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, ICETECH brings regional market experience to the cooperation. The company aims to deepen local partnerships and connect its chip-level expertise, AI algorithms, intelligent hardware and platforms with Middle Eastern applications.

About ICETECH

ICETECH is a Beijing-based provider of AI-powered computer vision technology and smart parking solutions. Its capabilities span chip-level vision acceleration, license plate recognition (LPR/ANPR/ALPR), intelligent hardware and cloud-based parking management software. Its license plate recognition technology supports plate formats from more than 150 countries and regions, while its core smart parking products have been sold in over 80 countries and regions.

ICETECH offers four core solutions: parking access control and management, citywide parking management, parking guidance and Find My Car, and integrated parking and EV charging management. Together, they support on-street and off-street parking across cities. Supporting technologies include AI-powered computer vision, spatial perception and digital twin modeling, complemented by SaaS parking management platforms and AI-powered parking operations. ICETECH serves parking operators, system integrators and industry partners with technology, products and platforms for smart parking, intelligent transportation and smart city applications.