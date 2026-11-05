LAPLACE Highlights Future-Ready Solar Cell Technology Roadmap At PV Celltech USA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)At PV CellTech USA 2026, held on October 13–14 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dr. Kamel Ounadjela, General Manager of the International Business Unit at LAPLACE Renewable Energy Technology, presented the company's technology roadmap, addressing a key challenge for solar cell manufacturers: how to future-proof technology investments amid evolving efficiency targets, process innovations, intellectual property landscapes, and market demands.

(Source: PV CellTech)

At the heart of LAPLACE's strategy is a progressive technology roadmap designed to bridge today's proven manufacturing solutions with tomorrow's technological breakthroughs. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, the roadmap provides a structured pathway for continuous improvement, enabling manufacturers to adapt as technologies mature.

Building on its established high-volume TOPCon platform, LAPLACE continues to advance from TOPCon 2.0 toward 4.0, incorporating innovations in laser processing, passivation, and metallization to enhance performance and cost competitiveness. While TOPCon 3.0 introduces targeted process upgrades, TOPCon 4.0 represents the next stage of development, currently positioned for pilot testing and production.

In Back Contact (BC) technology, the roadmap is supported by proven industrial-scale experience. LAPLACE highlighted that the company has more than 100 GW of BC equipment shipped by 2025. Looking further ahead, Tandem technology represents another important direction in the company's long-term pursuit of higher conversion efficiencies.

Beyond efficiency improvements, the roadmap emphasizes manufacturing flexibility and investment protection. By combining adaptable equipment platforms with integrated process and factory engineering, LAPLACE aims to help manufacturers manage technology transitions, optimize capital expenditure, and prepare for future upgrades. A strong IP portfolio and ongoing freedom-to-operate (FTO) monitoring further support informed technology investment decisions.

Through this forward-looking roadmap, LAPLACE reinforces its commitment to connecting technological innovation with scalable, cost-effective manufacturing, helping solar manufacturers navigate an evolving industry with greater confidence.

About LAPLACE

LAPLACE Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2016, is a global leader in renewable energy innovation. Founded by a team of experts with extensive experience in solar cell research, development, and manufacturing, LAPLACE specializes in core components, advanced equipment, and solutions for the photovoltaic and semiconductor industries.