Quiet Luxury Meets Artistic Prints: EKOUAER Debuts Thanksgiving Collaborative Loungewear Collection For Diverse Self-Care Gifting

MENAFN - GetNews)As Thanksgiving draws near, North America's Holiday Gift Guide season kicks off, and the consumer mood for the fall-and-winter Self-Care Season continues to build. Premium loungewear brand EKOUAER launches its pre-holiday gifting campaign under the theme“The Hours That Are All Yours”. Centered on the collaborative collection with artist Lara Costafreda, it combines luxe fabric tactility and artistic prints to deliver enduring gift choices for moms, best friends, or as a thoughtful treat for yourself.

Artistic Prints from the Artist Collaboration, Infusing Daily Life with Artistry

Print designs for this collaborative capsule are created by Lara Costafreda. Soft, whimsical motifs stand apart from generic commercial patterns, freezing the poetry of nature onto each piece of loungewear. Unlike conventional gifts that often end up unused, these artful pajamas are designed for frequent wear at home and for casual outings. Every time they are worn, the wearer reconnects with the emotional comfort of the prints, giving the gift lasting presence in everyday life.

Three Styles of Artful Pajamas for Diverse Gifting Needs

The collaborative collection features three standout styles tailored to varied tastes and preferences.

Bow Short-Sleeve & Short Set: Highlighted by Lara Costafreda's dreamy watercolor floral print. Crafted from a 47% modal + 47% cotton blend, it balances breathability and easy care. Delicate satin bow details at the cuffs lend a soft, romantic vibe, perfect for lounging at home or light casual occasions.

Silk Tie-Front Long Set: Made of 100% mulberry silk with a natural luminous drape. Its minimalist tie-front closure and relaxed wide-leg trousers exude effortless elegance, ideal for lovers of quiet luxury.

White Square-Neck Bow-Strap Silk Short Set: Featuring a sleeveless square neckline and bow ties on the shoulder straps, this lightweight, romantic silhouette captures sweet dreams and peaceful mornings. Made from 100% mulberry silk that is soft, breathable and skin-friendly, it balances refined grace with easygoing comfort.

Rooted in Self-Care, Conveying Gentle Holiday Sentiments

Holiday gifting is more than a way to say thank you-it's a way to give comfort to the people who matter. With self-care at its core, EKOUAER infuses its sleepwear with premium fabrics, artistic prints, and a sense of everyday companionship: for mothers, it's lasting, thoughtful care; for close friends, a shared aesthetic of relaxed living; for yourself, a heartfelt act of self-love. The collection is now available on the brand's official website and Amazon official store. This holiday season, give the gift of lasting companionship-a graceful, self-pleasing gesture for your loved ones, and for yourself after a year of hard work.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.