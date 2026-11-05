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CHICAGO, IL - November 5, 2026 - Affordable City Movers Chicago, a Lakeview-based Chicago moving company founded in 2018, is featured in "The Best Chicago Moving Company When Moving with Kids: 8 Things That Actually Matter," published August 7, 2026, on Mom and More. Written by Cher, a Chicagoland mom blogger who has run Mom and More since 2008 and has moved with her own kids in Chicago twice, the guide names Affordable City Movers "one of the Chicago movers worth putting on your shortlist."

Why the Guide Highlights Affordable City Movers for Family Moves

The guide explains that the moving crew, more than the weather or the boxes, is what decides how a family moving day goes. It points to Affordable City Movers as a local company that handles residential family moves in Chicago regularly and walks families through Chicago permits and building requirements before they have to figure them out alone. The guide also notes why local Chicago movers have an edge over national van lines: they know which blocks need moving permits, which high-rises require elevator reservations and certificates of insurance, and which alleys a truck can actually reach.

Tips for Moving with Kids in Chicago

For Chicago families planning a move with children, the guide recommends:



Choosing a mover that works around your kids' schedule, with early-morning starts, weekend slots and two-day options so the heavy lifting doesn't collide with nap time or school pickup.

Asking whether crews are background-checked employees rather than day laborers, since they will be working in a home where children live.

Getting a written, binding estimate after an in-home or video walkthrough, because a family move almost always takes longer than planned.

Using packing services for the hardest rooms, such as the kitchen and kids' bedrooms, even if the family packs the rest.

Loading a "first night" box last so pajamas, a favorite stuffed animal, a nightlight and other essentials come off the truck first. Verifying licensing and insurance, including Illinois Commerce Commission licensing for moves within Illinois and a USDOT number for interstate moves.

"A family move is different from any other job," said the owner of Affordable City Movers Chicago. "Parents are juggling nap schedules, school pickups and kids who are nervous about leaving home, so our crews plan the day around the family, not the other way around. We start early when that helps, keep the essentials box handy, and take care of Chicago permits and building requirements so parents can focus on their kids. It means a lot to be recognized by a Chicago mom who has been through it herself."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a good Chicago moving company for families with kids? Mom and More's August 2026 guide to moving with kids names Affordable City Movers Chicago as one of the Chicago movers worth shortlisting, citing its regular residential family moves and its help with permits and building requirements.

What should parents look for in a Chicago mover? Flexible scheduling around kids' routines, background-checked in-house crews, a written binding estimate, optional packing services, a "first night" box loaded last, and verified licensing and insurance.

How far in advance should families book Chicago movers? Four to six weeks for a standard move, and about eight weeks for moves between May and September or at the start or end of a month.

Does Affordable City Movers handle Chicago moving permits and building requirements? Yes. Affordable City Movers walks families through Chicago permits, elevator reservations and building requirements before moving day.

Which Chicago neighborhoods does Affordable City Movers serve? The company serves all of Chicago, with particular expertise in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, along with Downtown, Wicker Park and Evanston.

About Affordable City Movers Chicago

Founded in 2018 and based in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, Affordable City Movers Chicago is a local Chicago moving company serving residential and commercial customers across Chicago, including Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Downtown, Wicker Park and Evanston. The company offers full-service family and apartment moves, packing services, labor-only loading and unloading for customers who rent their own trucks, same-day emergency moves, and specialty handling for pianos, artwork and antiques. It is known for professional crews, clear communication and transparent, affordable pricing. Learn more about the Chicago movers at affordablecitymovers or call (312) 210-0259.

Sources

The Best Chicago Moving Company When Moving with Kids: 8 Things That Actually Matter, Mom and More, August 7, 2026