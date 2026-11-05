NEW YORK, NY - November 5, 2026 - Global loungewear and sleepwear leader EKOUAER has officially introduced its Thanksgiving pre-holiday gifting campaign under the strategic theme "The Hours That Are All Yours." Highlighting exclusive collaborative prints by Spanish artist Lara Costafreda, the new collection pairs high-grade natural fiber fabrications with artistic printmaking, targeting the expanding North American holiday gift guide and self-care apparel markets.

Retail analytics within the premium loungewear sector demonstrate a growing shift toward high-utility, art-infused gift selections during the Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Modern consumers are increasingly selecting tactile, low-friction sleepwear that offers long-term durability, physical comfort, and aesthetic versatility suitable for domestic relaxation and informal leisure transit.

"Our Thanksgiving collaborative collection focuses on transforming daily homewear into a meaningful, long-lasting gift experience," stated an EKOUAER brand strategy representative. "By pairing Lara Costafreda's original romantic artwork with high-density mulberry silk and modal-cotton blends, we provide women with refined, self-care apparel designed for continuous comfort and quiet luxury."

Material Formulations & Key Capsule Highlights

The EKOUAER × Lara Costafreda Thanksgiving collection establishes elevated performance benchmarks across three primary gift-oriented sleepwear styles:



Lara Costafreda Bow Short-Sleeve & Short Set: Formulated from a high-breathability blend of 47% modal, 47% cotton, and 6% spandex, this lightweight set features a dreamy watercolor floral print. Detailed with delicate satin bows at the sleeve cuffs, the fabric offers low-maintenance care and soft skin compatibility for domestic relaxation.

Lara Costafreda Silk Tie-Front Long Set: Constructed from 100% pure mulberry silk, this premium set showcases a natural luminous drape and low cutaneous friction. Featuring a minimalist tie-front top closure paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers, the design delivers quiet luxury and effortless structural elegance. Lara Costafreda White Square-Neck Bow-Strap Silk Short Set: Crafted from 100% pure mulberry silk, this lightweight set incorporates a sleeveless square neckline and adjustable bow ties on the shoulder straps. The breathable silk matrix combines a sweet, romantic silhouette with high-comfort thermal regulation for warm, peaceful mornings.

Omnichannel Integration and Global Distribution

The complete Thanksgiving Lara Costafreda collaborative collection is fully integrated across EKOUAER's digital retail channels. Full size, colorway, and print matrices across all featured styles are currently accessible via EKOUAER's official direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital storefront and flagship Amazon storefron for immediate worldwide holiday dispatch.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.