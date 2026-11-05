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Russian Attack Causes Fire At Warehouse In Bucha District

Russian Attack Causes Fire At Warehouse In Bucha District


Date: 2026-11-05 12:09:34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram.

"A hostile attack caused a fire on the premises of a warehouse in the Bucha district," the statement said.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is clarifying information about possible casualties.

Read also: Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk community kills two women, injures another

As previously reported, a Russian drone struck Antonivka in the Kherson region yesterday evening, killing a man.

Photo: Myroslav Liskovych

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UkrinForm

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