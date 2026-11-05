Russian Attack Causes Fire At Warehouse In Bucha District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram.

"A hostile attack caused a fire on the premises of a warehouse in the Bucha district," the statement said.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is clarifying information about possible casualties.

Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk community kills two women, injures another

As previously reported, a Russian drone struck Antonivka in the Kherson region yesterday evening, killing a man.

Photo: Myroslav Liskovych