Russian Attack Causes Fire At Warehouse In Bucha District
"A hostile attack caused a fire on the premises of a warehouse in the Bucha district," the statement said.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is clarifying information about possible casualties.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk community kills two women, injures another
As previously reported, a Russian drone struck Antonivka in the Kherson region yesterday evening, killing a man.
Photo: Myroslav Liskovych
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment