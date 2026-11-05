Liz Mackie

Senior Research Fellow, Economic Security Program, University of Sydney

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Elizabeth Mackie is a Senior Research Fellow in the Economic Security Program at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney. With a background in government, industry and research, Liz's expertise spans trade and investment, geopolitics, critical minerals and energy.

Liz is experienced in translating complex policy and regulatory developments into advice for senior decision-makers in government and industry.

Previously, she was the Asia-Pacific lead for trade and geopolitics at The Economist Group, where she led cross-regional, multi-disciplinary teams delivering research programs, including the Global Illicit Trade Environment Index, The Procurement Imperative, Accelerating ASEAN's Cross-Border Energy Connectivity and The Business of Doing Good. Liz also managed large institutional partnerships and represented The Economist Group at events, including in multilateral forums.

Earlier, Liz worked on trade policy in various roles for the UK Government in both the United Kingdom and Australia. In these roles, Liz developed trade policy during EU Exit, led UK-Australia collaboration on sustainable finance ahead of COP26, negotiated preferential trade terms with international partners, including the United States, and provided on-the-ground diplomacy during UK-Australia FTA negotiations and the UK's accession to CPTPP.

Liz has a Master of International Law from the University of Sydney and a Bachelor of Social Science, majoring in politics and international relations, from Macquarie University.

–present Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney

2022 University of Sydney, Master of International Law

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