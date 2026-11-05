Lombard Global Expects 70% Deal Flow Increase As Maywood's Maverick Helps It Match Tech Sellers With The Right Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lombard uses Maverick AI to track technology transactions, find buyers and sellers long before a deal begins

- Bill Billeaud, Lombard GlobalAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lombard Global, Inc., an investment bank focused on technology M&A since 2004, expects a 70% increase in deal flow over 12 months after deploying Maywood's proactive AI agent, Maverick, across its business development. For technology founders, that means a banker who already knows the buyers most likely to value their business. For acquirers, it means a banker who understands their strategy and can bring them the right targets early.The firms also announced an ongoing partnership to expand Lombard Global's use of Maverick across its sell-side and buy-side business development. The partnership pairs Lombard Global's sector research and deal tracking with Maywood's relationship intelligence.In tech M&A, the right counterparty decides the outcomeWhen a founder decides to sell, the price and terms depend on reaching the buyers who value the business most. When an acquirer decides to buy, the best targets are often private companies that never run a broad process. Both usually call a banker they already know: one who understands their market, knows the likely buyers or targets, and has stayed in touch. Building those relationships takes years of consistent, well-timed contact with hundreds of companies, and that is hard for a boutique to sustain. Private-market deals in niche technology sectors are hard to see in time. And when live deals fill the week, business development slips and relationships go cold.“Great deals start with the right relationship at the right moment,” said Kent Goodman, Chief Operating Officer of Maywood.“We built Maywood after studying how more than 750 managing directors originate business, and timing decides who gets the call."What it means for founders and owners.Buyers already in hand. When Lombard Global pitches a sale, it can point to live relationships with the strategic and financial acquirers most likely to buy, in the U.S. and internationally..A banker who knows your ecosystem. Lombard Global's bankers follow deals across the founder's market, so they know who is acquiring, what they are paying for, and why.What it means for acquirers.Early access to targets. Because Lombard Global stays close to active acquirers, it hears what they are looking for early and can bring relevant companies forward..Coverage of hard-to-see markets. Tech consulting partners in the Databricks, SAP, Snowflake and Google Cloud ecosystems, B2B SaaS, healthcare IT and AI infrastructure are fragmented and largely private. Lombard Global tracks them closely..Bankers who understand the business. Lombard Global's tech sales and operations expertise means acquirers get advice from bankers who know how these companies grow and run.How Maverick powers it.Opening doors with acquirers. When a relevant deal closes in Lombard Global's sectors, Maverick helps the deal reach the right acquirers, corporate development teams, finance leaders, and founders worth reaching..The right expertise for every prospect. Maverick points bankers to the colleague or outside contact best suited to help a prospective client with a specific question..Maverick watches Lombard Global's sectors and inbox around the clock and prompts their bankers when a moment matters: who to contact and what value can be added. Lombard's power users have taken action on over 40 surfaced actions in just one day.“The best outcomes come from reaching the right counterparty, whether we're representing a seller or helping a buyer find its next acquisition,” said Bill Billeaud, CEO and Managing Partner of Lombard Global, Inc.About MaywoodMaywood leads in proactive AI for finance, spanning investment banking, commercial banking, lending, private credit, private equity, wealth management, auditing, and business development. Its agent, Maverick, is the first finance-compliant proactive AI that runs 24/7, purpose-built for managing directors and partners.For more information, visit .About Lombard Global, Inc.Founded in 2004 and based in Austin, Lombard Global advises technology companies and their owners on mergers, acquisitions and strategic transactions. The firm stands apart in three ways:1.Technology sector focus, including tech consulting partners in the Databricks, SAP, Snowflake and Google Cloud ecosystems, B2B SaaS, healthcare IT and AI infrastructure.2.Tech sales and operations expertise, giving clients bankers who understand how technology businesses actually grow and run.3.Cross-border expertise, connecting sellers with strategic and financial buyers internationally.Learn more at .

William J Billeaud

Lombard Global, Inc.

+1 214-675-5539

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Lombard Global Expects 70% Deal Flow Increase as Maywood's Maverick Helps It Match Tech Sellers With the Right Buyers News Provided By Lombard Global, Inc. November 05, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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