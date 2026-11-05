ARACORE, DOZN Partner To Bridge Korean Financial Infrastructure And Global Stablecoin Settlement Networks

Photo Caption: Jihoon Cha, CEO of ARACORE (left), and Chul-han Cho, CEO of DOZN (right).

Partnership will connect DOZN's Korean financial infrastructure with ARACORE's Institutional Settlement Network

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BPMG, a blockchain and artificial intelligence company, said its U.S. subsidiary, ARACORE, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DOZN, a South Korean fintech company listed on the KOSDAQ market, to explore stablecoin-based cross-border payment and settlement services.

The partnership aims to combine DOZN's domestic financial, payment and foreign exchange infrastructure with ARACORE's global Institutional Settlement Network (ISN). The companies will jointly explore financial transaction models connecting South Korean won-denominated transactions with international stablecoin settlements.

DOZN provides financial infrastructure and digital banking solutions, including financial value-added network services, corporate banking services, virtual accounts and cross-border foreign exchange and settlement services.

Under the MOU, the companies will explore potential models for cross-border payments, remittances and settlements. The work will include reviewing the integration of financial APIs and settlement infrastructure, as well as applicable regulatory and compliance requirements.

ARACORE and DOZN also plan to pursue proof-of-concept testing and pilot projects to assess the technical feasibility and commercialization potential of the proposed models.

ARACORE's ISN is designed to connect financial institutions, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers and payment service providers to facilitate coordinated cross-border transactions and settlements.

The collaboration is part of ARACORE's broader effort to expand its global settlement ecosystem. The company is also working with Kbank and HashKey on stablecoin-based remittance initiatives, has joined the Paxos-led Global Dollar Network and has established partnerships with Stable and Malaysia-based TEIZA.

About BPMG

Founded in 2021, BPMG provides blockchain- and artificial intelligence-based services in the gaming, digital asset and financial infrastructure sectors. The company has raised 7 billion won in Series A funding and is expanding its global Web3 and financial infrastructure businesses.

Through ARACORE, its U.S. subsidiary, BPMG works with financial institutions and fintech companies worldwide. BPMG also operates gaming businesses through its subsidiary Blomics, including“TalesRunner,”“Fortress 3 Blue,”“EOS RED” and“EOS BLACK.”

Media contact

Sunhee Ha Head of Communications, BPMG +82-10-2334-6645...



Sunhee Ha

BPMG

+ +821023346645

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ARACORE, DOZN partner to bridge Korean financial infrastructure and global stablecoin settlement networks News Provided By CLAP November 05, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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