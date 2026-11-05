The 50 / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ASADOR ETXEBARRI IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

05.11.2026 / 05:35 CET/CEST

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LIMA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastronomic world gathered in Lima, Peru for the unveiling of The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain, named The World's Best Restaurant. Hosted at Teatro Municipal de Lima, the ranking recognises culinary excellence across 28 territories and six continents.



Asador Etxebarri, led by chef-owner Victor Arguinzoniz, has perfected the art of Basque wood-fire cooking. Through a 14-course menu, the kitchen transforms simple produce into masterpieces. Asador Etxebarri is followed by Gaggan (No.2) in Bangkok and Alchemist (No.3) in Copenhagen. For the full 1-50 list, click here. Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Events, The 50, comments: "The 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, celebrates the highest calibre of hospitality on a global scale. We are delighted to announce this year's 1-50 ranking." 11 restaurants enter the 1-50 list for the first time and five re-enter the ranking. Asador Etxebarri (No.1), Atxondo, claims The Best Restaurant in Europe; Gaggan (No.2), Bangkok, earns The Best Restaurant in Asia; Quintonil (No.4), Mexico City, wins The Best Restaurant in Latin America, sponsored by Latam Airlines; Atomix (No.11), New York, secures The Best Restaurant in North America; Trèsind Studio (No.28), Dubai, wins The Best Restaurant in the Middle East; La Colombe (No.35) in Cape Town is awarded The Best Restaurant in Africa, and Saint Peter (No.50), Sydney, secures The Best Restaurant in Oceania. São Paulo's Tuju (No.16) achieves the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Gloria. Kadeau (No.8) in Copenhagen, secures the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Supermercados Wong. Jessica Rosval, head chef of Al Gatto Verde (No.24), wins the Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Lexus. Ferran Adrià, of El Bulli, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award. Junghyun Park from Atomix (No.11), New York City, receives the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Dej Kewkacha receives the Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Sosa. Lesley Liu, head sommelier at Odette in Singapore, wins the Best Sommelier Award, sponsored by Vik. Naar (No.49) in Kasauli wins the Sustainable Restaurant Award. Doris Lam wins The 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in association with Parmigiano Reggiano. Ghana Food Movement receives the Champions of Change Award, sponsored by illycaffè; Tuju wins the Art of Hospitality Award and Yiaga receives the Visa One to Watch Award. Media centre:







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