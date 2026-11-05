CAIT Writes To Rahul Over Market Disruptions Due To Protests, Announces 'Dhikkar Diwas'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, expressing deep resentment and distress felt by traders across the country over the frequent disruption of business activities in Delhi caused by political rallies, sit-ins, and protests over the past month.

The CAIT has raised serious questions -- specifically concerning the rally organised by the Congress party on November 1, and the support extended by the Congress and other political parties to various demonstrations held over the last month.

The traders' body stated that it will await a response from Gandhi. However, it added that immediately after Diwali, business leaders from across the nation will convene in Delhi for a crucial national meeting to determine their future course of action.

"This is no longer an issue confined solely to the traders of Delhi -- if such a situation can arise in the national capital today, it could just as easily occur in any other city in the country. Consequently, this has evolved into a serious national issue, and the trading community is not so weak as to continue tolerating such circumstances. The time has come to teach a lesson," the CAIT said in a statement.

It further announced that the traders will observe a 'Dhikkar Diwas' (Day of Condemnation) across the country, the date for which will be finalised during the upcoming meeting in New Delhi.

In the letter, CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia questioned the political and moral responsibility of Gandhi and the Congress party, noting that the demonstrations supported by them have severely impacted economic activity in the national capital -- a period that coincides with a vital festive and wedding-related shopping season for the country.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi cannot hold two contradictory positions simultaneously. On one hand, he urges people to shop in local markets, while on the other, he supports political events and demonstrations that prevent customers from reaching those very markets. This is not merely a political contradiction; it is a double standard that directly undermines the livelihoods of ordinary traders," Bhartia said.

Expressing strong objection to the "selective interpretation of constitutional rights" by political leaders, Bhartia stated that while Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution grants every citizen the right to freedom of expression, Article 19(1)(g) ensures every citizen the right to practice any profession, trade, or business.

In sharp terms, Bhartia asked, "Does Rahul Gandhi believe that the right to protest takes precedence over the right to conduct business and earn a livelihood? Is Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution merely meant for speeches and textbooks, or does it also safeguard the rights of the millions of small traders, shopkeepers, street vendors, and working-class families whose survival depends on their daily earnings? Political leaders cannot selectively invoke constitutional provisions to suit their own convenience while disregarding the rights of others."

Bhartia asserted that Rahul Gandhi and Congress must answer: "Who will compensate the traders and working-class families who have suffered massive economic losses due to these protests? Is there any mechanism within the Congress party's political framework where the organisers and supporters of disruptive protests accept responsibility for the economic losses caused by their actions? Or has it become acceptable to sacrifice the livelihoods of ordinary citizens for the sake of a political show of strength?"

In its letter, the CAIT questioned whether the right to protest is "more significant" than the right to conduct business and earn a livelihood, and whether it was "politically and morally justifiable" to hold the commercial life of the national capital "hostage".

"If Rahul Gandhi urged people to shop in local markets, how can he simultaneously support protests that prevent customers from accessing those very markets?" the traders' body asked.

"Do the Congress party and its political allies accept responsibility for the economic hardships caused by the protests they are supporting? If prolonged protests of this nature were to affect Rahul Gandhi's own business, livelihood, or daily earnings, would he accept it?" it added.

Bhartia further stated that political parties "must understand that Delhi is not merely a stage for the display of political power; it is also a vital commercial and economic hub for the country".

"Delhi's markets serve as the foundation for the livelihoods of millions and make a significant contribution to the national economy and government revenue," he said.

"The nation's traders are not 'punching bags' for anyone's political struggle. They are the backbone of the domestic economy, a key driver of job creation, and partners in nation-building. They are not seeking any special privileges; they merely expect their constitutional rights to be respected. Rahul Gandhi should understand that while opposing the government politically is a democratic right, destroying someone else's livelihood in the name of political opposition is neither democratic nor justifiable," he added.