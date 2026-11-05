Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA Reveals CHEATING On Samiksha 10-11 Times, Says 'Pata Nahi Tha Usko'

Yung DSA confessed in recent episode of BB 20 that he cheated on his girlfriend Samiksha. Several contestants were emotional to receive messages from their loved ones, Yung was disappointed as he didn't receive any message from his girlfriend Samiksha. This happened after he played his family audio during the family task in the house. But later during his chat with ScoutOP, he shocked everyone by opening up about his past.

Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Samiksha Multiple Times

Yung was disappointed that Samiksha didn't send him any message. During the chat with ScoutOP, he said he is worried about losing Samiksha and the relationship may have suffered while he was in the show.

But during the chat, Yung shocked everyone with his confession. He admitted cheating with Samiksha around 10-12 times. Scout comforted him saying“still she stayed right?” but shocked with Yung's reply. Yung replied she had no idea about this.

He also added that he wondered if she had find out while he is in the show.

this is wrong #YungDsa

cheating in any relationship is wrong.

now you shd not give any lecture to anyone on relationship. TheKhabri18 (@dilberkhandhad1) November 4, 2026

Why Did Yung DSA Miss Samiksha's Message?

The confession comes after he has spoken numerous times about his girlfriend in the house, referring to her as his 'pasandida aurat'. This disappointment made him wonder about the future of their relationship.

The family message task had several emotional sacrifices from the contestants including Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey.

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