Fans Greet Virat Kohli At Wellington Airport On His 38Th Birthday

Fans Welcome Virat Kohli in Wellington

Fans of Indian batting icon Virat Kohli gathered at the Wellington International Airport and wished him a very happy 38th birthday following his quickfire 74 at Auckland in the first ODI. Despite the first ODI at Auckland being rain-curtailed, Virat made sure to make everyone's money's worth with a 51-ball 74, with his shots oozing authority and a different stratosphere of confidence. As Virat reached the Wellington airport ahead of Saturday's second ODI, fans gathered there to welcome their cricketing hero. As soon as Virat was seen climbing down the stairs, fans started singing the birthday song for the 38-year-old batting icon.

Lessons From the GOAT

Back home in Bengaluru, the home of Virat's beloved IPL franchise and current back-to-back champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the fans shared what they learnt from the veteran batter over the years. Fans displayed their learnings on a white-board, with them reading "200 per cent energy", "Never give up", "If you can give it, you have got to take it", "There is always a one per cent chance", etc. 1️⃣9️⃣ years in, Bengaluru doesn't just cheer for Virat Kohli. It learns from him. On his birthday, we ask the people of Bengaluru what's the biggest thing they've learnt from the GOAT, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB 12th Man TV. ️ #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2026

Virat Kohli's Illustrious Career

With a 50-over World Cup, a T20 World Cup, two Champions Trophy titles and two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, Virat is one of the most illustrious cricketers of all time in terms of trophies. He is also the most successful Test captain of India, with 40 wins in 68 matches, losing just 17. In Tests, Virat has represented India in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He is the fourth-highest scorer for India in Test cricket.

He is the world's second-highest ODI run-getter, with 15,183 runs in 318 matches and 306 innings at an average of 58.84, including a record-breaking 55 centuries and 80 fifties. He is the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 4,188 runs in 125 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties. Across all international cricket, he is the second-highest run-scorer of all time, with 28,601 runs in 566 matches, 633 innings at an average of 52.86, with 86 centuries and 149 fifties, with a best score of 254*. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)