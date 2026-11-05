3-Ft Alligator Casually Strolls Into US Bagel Shop, Leaves Customers Stunned (WATCH)

A four-legged visitor left employees and customers stunned after casually strolling into a bagel shop in North Carolina, US. Surveillance cameras captured the bizarre moment when a 3ft-long alligator entered through the back door, made its way through the stockroom and headed straight towards the front counter.

The intrusion at Bagel Dock Express in Southport last Thursday reportedly sent customers scrambling, with one startled individual even grabbing a chair to defend himself. The shop later shared footage of the unusual encounter on social media.

An unexpected customer stopped by Bagel Dock Express in Southport, North Carolina. Surveillance video shows a 3-foot alligator wandering through the shop before startling the owner. Thomas Gaspard (@ThomasGasp24238) November 4, 2026

Shop owner Jesse Driscoll told a local news outlet that the incident was something he could never have imagined witnessing inside his establishment.

“just so far out of the ordinary for a bagel shop. You can see lots of things. People coming in. Friends coming in to say hi. But never in a million years did I think I'd see an alligator.”

Driscoll was reportedly busy installing a new oven when the reptile, believed to be a federally protected American alligator, was eventually captured and safely removed by Southport police officers and animal protective services.

Confirming the operation, the Southport Police Department shared an update on social media, stating:“SPD Officers along with APS Officer Ward removed an alligator from inside the Bagel Dock late this afternoon. The gator was safely captured and relocated.”

The incident comes amid growing concerns over increasing human-alligator encounters in North Carolina's coastal regions. Earlier this year, the state's Wildlife Resources Commission had urged residents and visitors to avoid feeding or interacting with alligators.

According to the commission, biologists operating its wildlife helpline had been receiving“several calls per day as public encounters with alligators” increased during the species' mating season.

Although the bagel shop incident took place outside the mating season, wildlife management district biologist John Henry Harrelson noted that encounters between humans and alligators were becoming increasingly common in coastal areas.

Warning against feeding the reptiles, Harrelson said:“People feeding alligators ultimately leads to those animals seeing humans as a potential source for food,” Harrelson said.“Naturally alligators are shy, but through feeding, alligators can lose their fear of humans and that leads to a possible negative interaction between people and wildlife.”

To tackle the growing number of encounters, the state's Wildlife Resources Commission has introduced GatorWise, an awareness initiative featuring a checklist of safety precautions for residents and visitors.

The guidelines advise people to assume that alligators may be present near water bodies, never feed them, and avoid throwing fish or food scraps into the water. People are also warned against harassing, capturing or handling the reptiles. The commission further urges residents to supervise children and pets and remain alert whenever they are in or around water.

Meanwhile, Bagel Dock Express appeared to take the bizarre encounter in good humour, sharing a witty reaction to its unexpected visitor on social media.

“apparently, word of our fresh bagels has made its way into the swamp!”