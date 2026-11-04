Chhattisgarh: Self-Help Groups Craft Festive Decor For Diwali Sales

Empowering Local Artisans Ahead of Diwali

With Diwali around the corner, women associated with self-help groups in Baikunthpur, Chhattisgarh, are busy preparing handmade decorative items and earthen lamps, combining traditional craftsmanship with creative designs to attract customers and generate income. The women are engaged in decorating traditional earthen diyas, designer lamps and kalash, adding variety to their products in preparation for the festive demand.

The initiative is also providing an opportunity for members of self-help groups to showcase their skills and earn money through the sale of handmade festive products. According to Block Project Manager Kalpana Dewangan, women from two self-help groups have been working on the preparations for the past 15 days. Around 10 to 12 women are involved in making and decorating the products this year.

Expanding Festive Product Ranges

Speaking about the preparations, Dewangan told ANI, "Every year, women from our self-help groups engage in decorating diyas, both designer and traditional earthen ones as well as kalash for Diwali." She said the groups have introduced a wider variety of products this year, with particular attention to designer diyas, to attract more buyers during the festive season.

"This year, 10 to 12 women from two different groups have been working on these preparations for the past 15 days. We have introduced more variety this time, especially in our range of designer diyas," she added.

Focusing on Economic Growth

Highlighting the objective behind the initiative, Dewangan said the focus was on increasing sales so that the women involved could earn a good income from their work. "Our goal is to maximize sales so that these women can earn a good income," she said.

The preparations reflect the efforts of women-led self-help groups to use their traditional skills and creative abilities to develop products for the festive market. Through the handmade diyas and decorative items, the women are seeking to make the most of the seasonal demand while creating opportunities for additional earnings. Their preparations also bring locally crafted products into the festive celebrations, as the groups look forward to better sales during Diwali.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)