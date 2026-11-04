Inside Virat Kohli's Rs. 80 Gurgaon Bungalow House, Net Worth, Car Collection (PHOTOS)

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli turns 38 on November 5, 2026. While the former India captain continues to remain one of the biggest names in international cricket, his success extends well beyond the boundary ropes.

Over the years, Kohli has built an impressive financial portfolio through cricket, brand endorsements, business ventures and investments. His luxurious lifestyle includes premium properties, high-end automobiles and some of the most expensive possessions owned by an Indian sportsperson.

On his birthday, here's a closer look at Virat Kohli's reported Rs 80 crore Gurgaon bungalow, estimated net worth and luxury car collection.

Inside Virat Kohli's Rs 80 Crore Gurgaon Bungalow

One of the most talked-about properties in Virat Kohli's real estate portfolio is his sprawling bungalow in DLF City Phase 1, Gurugram. According to a report by Magicbricks cited by The Indian Express, the property is spread across approximately 10,000 square feet and is valued at around Rs 80 crore.

The bungalow reportedly combines contemporary architecture with luxurious interiors. Textured walls, Italian marble flooring, wooden furniture, dark cabinets and abstract art installations contribute to its sophisticated appearance.

The spacious residence features multiple bedrooms, designer bathrooms, expansive balconies and entertainment areas. One of its most striking attractions is a private hanging swimming pool, which is connected to a landscaped garden through an antique wooden staircase.

Fitness also occupies an important place in the property. The bungalow reportedly has a dedicated gym equipped with professional exercise machines, reflecting Kohli's well-known commitment to maintaining his fitness.

The house also features a home bar where the cricketer can entertain friends and family. Although Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have reportedly moved to London with their children, his parents and brother's family continue to reside at the Gurugram property.

The couple's real estate portfolio also includes a luxurious Mumbai apartment reportedly worth Rs 34 crore and a villa in Alibaug.

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: How Rich Is The Cricketer At 38?

Virat Kohli's financial success has grown significantly alongside his cricketing career. According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, his estimated net worth stands at approximately Rs 1,600 crore, making him one of India's wealthiest sportspersons.

His earnings come from several sources, including international cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL), brand endorsements, business ventures and investments.

Kohli reportedly earns Rs 21 crore annually from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL 2026 season. He also has a Grade B central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), carrying an annual retainer of Rs 3 crore, apart from match fees.

Brand endorsements have also contributed substantially to his wealth. Over the years, Kohli has associated with several prominent national and international brands.

His business interests extend beyond advertising. He is associated with the One8 lifestyle and sportswear brand, One8 Commune restaurant chain, fitness ventures and several startup investments.

A significant recent development came when the merger of One8 Sports with Agilitas Sports increased Kohli's reported stake in the company from 1.8% to 6.4%, without requiring an additional investment for the merger.

His investment portfolio has also included businesses such as FC Goa, Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe and Go Digit.

It is worth noting that net-worth figures are estimates rather than officially declared personal financial statements. Different publications have reported varying valuations depending on the assets and investments included.

Virat Kohli's Luxury Car Collection: From Bentley To Lamborghini

Virat Kohli's love for automobiles is just as well-known as his passion for cricket. The Indian batting superstar has reportedly owned several luxury cars, ranging from premium SUVs and sedans to high-performance sports cars.

His reported collection includes some of the world's most recognisable luxury automobile brands.

Here are some of the notable cars associated with Kohli:

- Bentley Continental GT: One of the most recognisable luxury grand tourers, the Bentley Continental GT is known for its powerful performance, plush interiors and sophisticated design.

- Bentley Flying Spur: Another premium vehicle associated with Kohli, the Flying Spur combines limousine-like comfort with impressive performance.

- Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: The Italian supercar stands out for its sporty design, powerful engine and ability to handle more challenging terrain than a conventional Huracan.

- Audi R8 V10 Plus: A high-performance sports car that reflects Kohli's interest in speed and powerful automobiles.

- Audi R8 LMX: One of the rare Audi supercars reportedly associated with the cricketer, featuring a 5.2-litre V10 engine.

- Audi Q7 and Audi Q8: These premium SUVs offer a combination of luxury, practicality and performance.

- BMW M5: A performance-oriented luxury sedan that combines everyday comfort with serious driving capabilities.

- Porsche 911 Carrera S: Another sports car associated with Kohli, known for its distinctive styling and impressive acceleration.

His reported collection also includes other premium Audi models, such as the Audi A8 L.

While the exact number of cars currently owned by Kohli is not publicly confirmed, his automobile collection reflects his preference for a combination of performance, engineering and luxury.

Virat Kohli At 38: A Cricket Superstar With A Business Empire

From an approximately Rs 80 crore Gurugram bungalow to luxury automobiles and a reported Rs 1,600 crore net worth, Virat Kohli's journey reflects how sporting success can translate into financial achievements.