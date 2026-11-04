Valverde's Stoppage-Time Thunderbolt Keeps Real Madrid Unbeaten In Champions League

MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Nov 5 (IANS) Federico Valverde came to Real Madrid's rescue with a spectacular stoppage-time strike as the Spanish giants edged AEK Athens 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday, extending their winning run to seven matches across all competitions.

Real Madrid maintained their perfect record in the league phase, registering a fourth consecutive victory after recovering from two deficits against a spirited AEK side in Athens.

The hosts made an aggressive start and were rewarded in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita cut inside the Madrid defence before beating Thibaut Courtois with a powerful finish at the near post.

Madrid gradually settled into the contest and found their equaliser through Jude Bellingham. The England international displayed excellent technique to turn a low delivery from Marc Cucurella into a delicate flicked finish that left goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli with no chance.

Bellingham had earlier thought he had scored, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside, but his second attempt brought the visitors back on level terms.

Jose Mourinho's men assumed greater control after the break, creating several opportunities through Kylian Mbappe, Cucurella and Eder Militao. However, Brignoli kept AEK in contention with a series of impressive interventions.

Against the run of play, the Greek champions struck again in the 75th minute. Koita turned provider this time, setting up Stavros Pilios, who squeezed his finish through Courtois to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

Madrid's response was immediate. Bellingham released Denzel Dumfries down the right, and the Netherlands defender's low cross found Mbappe, who made no mistake from close range to restore parity.

The French forward, who has now scored in each of Madrid's four Champions League outings this season, came close to grabbing a second, but Brignoli produced a remarkable save to push his attempt onto the crossbar after Endrick had sent him through on goal.

With the match heading towards a draw, Valverde delivered the decisive moment in the 92nd minute, unleashing a fierce long-range effort that flew beyond Brignoli and secured all three points.

The victory keeps Madrid level with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on 12 points after four league-phase matches.