Highland Farms Launched Premium Mozzarella Cheese
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Highland Farms is a premium dairy brand based out of Alwar, Rajasthan. We provide a wide range of premium and artisanal dairy products to modern homes. Our products are made using fresh ingredients and we also focus on traditional dairy methods. We have a wide range to choose from and our premium Mozzarella Cheese is sure to impress.
Mozzarella Cheese is a dairy product loved by all cheese lovers. Its versatility means it can be added to any dish. The cheese has a soft and creamy texture with a mild milky flavour. It has great melting properties making it popular in pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, salads and more gourmet dishes.
We use fresh milk from our indigenous Desi cows that graze freely around the Aravalli area. We ensure our products are fresh, hygienic and of top quality.
Whether you are baking a pizza at home, making a scrumptious pasta dish or trying some gourmet recipes, the Highland Farms Mozzarella Cheese will add a creamy element to your meal.
With our expanding range of A2 premium products, we want to provide you with genuine dairy products and raise awareness about the benefits of free range Desi cow milk.
What is Highland Farms?
Highland Farms is a premium dairy brand based in Alwar, Rajasthan. We specialise in small batch artisanal dairy products created using free range Desi cow milk. Our range includes A2 milk, ghee, butter, paneer, artisanal cheeses, curd, buttermilk, kefir, flavoured milk drinks and dairy desserts. We ensure our products are fresh, of quality, traditional and ethically farmed.
Mozzarella Cheese is a dairy product loved by all cheese lovers. Its versatility means it can be added to any dish. The cheese has a soft and creamy texture with a mild milky flavour. It has great melting properties making it popular in pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, salads and more gourmet dishes.
We use fresh milk from our indigenous Desi cows that graze freely around the Aravalli area. We ensure our products are fresh, hygienic and of top quality.
Whether you are baking a pizza at home, making a scrumptious pasta dish or trying some gourmet recipes, the Highland Farms Mozzarella Cheese will add a creamy element to your meal.
With our expanding range of A2 premium products, we want to provide you with genuine dairy products and raise awareness about the benefits of free range Desi cow milk.
What is Highland Farms?
Highland Farms is a premium dairy brand based in Alwar, Rajasthan. We specialise in small batch artisanal dairy products created using free range Desi cow milk. Our range includes A2 milk, ghee, butter, paneer, artisanal cheeses, curd, buttermilk, kefir, flavoured milk drinks and dairy desserts. We ensure our products are fresh, of quality, traditional and ethically farmed.
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