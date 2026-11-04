Laxmi Dental Limited Reports All-Time High Quarterly Revenue Of INR 795.2 Million In Q2FY27
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th November 2026: Laxmi Dental Limited (BSE - 544339, NSE – LAXMIDENTL), a leading integrated dental products company, has announced its consolidated financial results registering its highest-ever quarterly revenue of INR 795.2 million in Q2FY27.
EBITDA stood at INR 152.7 million in Q2FY27 as against INR 110.2 million in Q2FY26, reflecting a growth of 38.5% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% from 15.3% in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT stood at INR 100.4 million, registering a growth of 17.6% YoY, as compared to INR 85.3 million in Q2FY26.
Key financial highlights
The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA, driven by its core dental products. Gross margins for the dental laboratory and aligner solutions remained stable at a healthy level, while overall gross margins improved to 76.9%, driven by a change in product mix. EBITDA margin grew year-on-year and remained stable sequentially. The performance was broad-based across all the business segments.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajesh Khakhar, Chairperson and Whole-time Director, said, "We are delighted to report another strong quarter, building on the positive start we made to FY27. Q2FY27 reported a highest ever quarterly revenue of INR 79.5 crore. Growth was broad-based across our Dental Laboratory and Aligner Solutions businesses. EBITDA and PAT margins stood at 19.2% and 12.6%, respectively. Profitability remained healthy, supported by code dental product mix and continued operating discipline. This performance reflects our innovative strategies tailored to each region and business, alongside our continued focus on digitalisation and brand building.
During the quarter, our shareholders approved changes in the IPO use of proceeds, allowing INR 48.1 crore of unutilised proceeds to be redeployed, including INR 26.9 crore towards land and building for a company-owned, integrated dental laboratory and aligner facility. This is expected to enhance efficiency, strengthen cost control and support scalability. The transition will be in a phased manner to ensure service continuity without any material impact.
Looking at the bigger picture, India's dental industry is at an early stage of a structural shift. A highly fragmented lab market is gradually organising, dentists are adopting digital workflows, and patients are increasingly choosing quality, aesthetics and trusted brands. Globally too, demand for customised restorations has been rising, and dentists are increasingly turning to companies like Laxmi Dental that deliver superior quality and faster turnaround time at a competitive cost.
Over more than three decades, Laxmi Dental has built the trust, quality systems, brands and infrastructure needed to lead this transition. We believe the decade ahead holds great promise for dentistry in India and globally. We continue to build our capabilities to capture this opportunity responsibly and sustainably."
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sameer Merchant, Managing Director and CEO, said, "During Q2FY27, the Company delivered a strong performance across segments. For the quarter, our dental laboratory business grew by 22.7% year-on-year with robust growth in international operations of 32.0% and healthy growth in domestic operations of 15.0%.
Aligner Solutions also delivered a strong growth of 23.5% year-on-year, driven by both Bizdent and Vedia, with 27.7% and 19.1% year-on-year growth, respectively. Our paediatric business, Kids-e-Dental, also continued to scale well with a year-on-year growth of 16.7%. Scanner sales for the quarter remained muted due to inflated prices for high-end laptops. We continue to evaluate our scanner roadmap in line with the overall market situation.
Our performance reflects the strength of long-standing relationships with dental partners in India and overseas, supported by consistent execution across our sales and operations teams. We continue to invest in AI-led automation to make our operations faster, more consistent and efficient as we grow.
In the Indian market we remain focused on increasing our wallet share with existing dentists and adding new dental partners through our hub-and-spoke strategy and digitalisation. Internationally, the strengthened on-ground leadership in the US, our participation at the upcoming International Dental Show (IDS) and the India–EU Free Trade Agreement concluded earlier this year are all expected to support our global expansion.
With continued progress in digitalisation, innovation, branding and network expansion, we remain well positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the years ahead."
About Laxmi Dental Limited
Incorporated in 2004, Laxmi Dental Ltd is an integrated dental products company offering a comprehensive portfolio of dental products. It is India's only end-to-end integrated dental products company as of September 2024 (Source: F&S Report). It is also the largest exporter among the Indian dental labs, in terms of export value as of December 2023, with a presence in 95+ countries (Source: F&S Report).
The company's offerings include custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products such as clear aligners, thermoforming sheets and aligner-related products as part of its Aligner Solutions business, and paediatric dental products.
The company manufactures dental products across six manufacturing facilities, two of which are located in Mira Road and three in Boisar, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Maharashtra, and one in Kochi, Kerala. It also operates eight supporting facilities across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Chennai.
EBITDA stood at INR 152.7 million in Q2FY27 as against INR 110.2 million in Q2FY26, reflecting a growth of 38.5% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% from 15.3% in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT stood at INR 100.4 million, registering a growth of 17.6% YoY, as compared to INR 85.3 million in Q2FY26.
Key financial highlights
The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA, driven by its core dental products. Gross margins for the dental laboratory and aligner solutions remained stable at a healthy level, while overall gross margins improved to 76.9%, driven by a change in product mix. EBITDA margin grew year-on-year and remained stable sequentially. The performance was broad-based across all the business segments.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajesh Khakhar, Chairperson and Whole-time Director, said, "We are delighted to report another strong quarter, building on the positive start we made to FY27. Q2FY27 reported a highest ever quarterly revenue of INR 79.5 crore. Growth was broad-based across our Dental Laboratory and Aligner Solutions businesses. EBITDA and PAT margins stood at 19.2% and 12.6%, respectively. Profitability remained healthy, supported by code dental product mix and continued operating discipline. This performance reflects our innovative strategies tailored to each region and business, alongside our continued focus on digitalisation and brand building.
During the quarter, our shareholders approved changes in the IPO use of proceeds, allowing INR 48.1 crore of unutilised proceeds to be redeployed, including INR 26.9 crore towards land and building for a company-owned, integrated dental laboratory and aligner facility. This is expected to enhance efficiency, strengthen cost control and support scalability. The transition will be in a phased manner to ensure service continuity without any material impact.
Looking at the bigger picture, India's dental industry is at an early stage of a structural shift. A highly fragmented lab market is gradually organising, dentists are adopting digital workflows, and patients are increasingly choosing quality, aesthetics and trusted brands. Globally too, demand for customised restorations has been rising, and dentists are increasingly turning to companies like Laxmi Dental that deliver superior quality and faster turnaround time at a competitive cost.
Over more than three decades, Laxmi Dental has built the trust, quality systems, brands and infrastructure needed to lead this transition. We believe the decade ahead holds great promise for dentistry in India and globally. We continue to build our capabilities to capture this opportunity responsibly and sustainably."
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sameer Merchant, Managing Director and CEO, said, "During Q2FY27, the Company delivered a strong performance across segments. For the quarter, our dental laboratory business grew by 22.7% year-on-year with robust growth in international operations of 32.0% and healthy growth in domestic operations of 15.0%.
Aligner Solutions also delivered a strong growth of 23.5% year-on-year, driven by both Bizdent and Vedia, with 27.7% and 19.1% year-on-year growth, respectively. Our paediatric business, Kids-e-Dental, also continued to scale well with a year-on-year growth of 16.7%. Scanner sales for the quarter remained muted due to inflated prices for high-end laptops. We continue to evaluate our scanner roadmap in line with the overall market situation.
Our performance reflects the strength of long-standing relationships with dental partners in India and overseas, supported by consistent execution across our sales and operations teams. We continue to invest in AI-led automation to make our operations faster, more consistent and efficient as we grow.
In the Indian market we remain focused on increasing our wallet share with existing dentists and adding new dental partners through our hub-and-spoke strategy and digitalisation. Internationally, the strengthened on-ground leadership in the US, our participation at the upcoming International Dental Show (IDS) and the India–EU Free Trade Agreement concluded earlier this year are all expected to support our global expansion.
With continued progress in digitalisation, innovation, branding and network expansion, we remain well positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the years ahead."
About Laxmi Dental Limited
Incorporated in 2004, Laxmi Dental Ltd is an integrated dental products company offering a comprehensive portfolio of dental products. It is India's only end-to-end integrated dental products company as of September 2024 (Source: F&S Report). It is also the largest exporter among the Indian dental labs, in terms of export value as of December 2023, with a presence in 95+ countries (Source: F&S Report).
The company's offerings include custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products such as clear aligners, thermoforming sheets and aligner-related products as part of its Aligner Solutions business, and paediatric dental products.
The company manufactures dental products across six manufacturing facilities, two of which are located in Mira Road and three in Boisar, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Maharashtra, and one in Kochi, Kerala. It also operates eight supporting facilities across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Chennai.
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