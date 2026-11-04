MENAFN - GetNews)"Burns SEO & Advertising: SEO Agency in Bridgewater, MA"William Burns has launched Burns SEO & Advertising in Bridgewater, MA. A local SEO agency focusing on helping businesses in Massachusetts who have service areas - with professional SEO, Meta ads, Google ads, and social media services.

Burns SEO : The Premier SEO Agency in Bridgewater, MA

William Burns is local, and knows SEO better than any other agency in the state. He uses advanced strategies to get local businesses found on Google, and rank higher. Burns SEO provides professional copywriting, backlink building, citation building, press releases, and will boost your website authority month to month. When you sign up your business for local SEO through Burns you're making a smart investment into your business, Burns will do all the research to find the most profitable keywords for your business, and he will work diligently to make sure you're on the first page when people search for your target service.

More Than Just SEO: Meta Ads, Google Ads, Social Media

William Burns is a professional when it comes to SEO, but he has decades of expereicne with advertising. He has been running succesful social media campaigns since 2012, and can consult you on how to properly utilize social media as a loca business. He has great success with Facebook town group advertising, the key is excellent copywriting, and eye catching photos. Facebook/Meta paid ads is also another option, but he always suggest you go after free group advertising first; afterwards we reccomend new businesses start off with $50 per day on Facebook ads - to target locals, with the best demographic and locations. We use a high end camera for photos and videos for ad creatives. Also Google ads is another option, but same as town groups, we suggest you grow your oganic SEO first, because SEO clicks do not cost per click, Google ads are pay per click.

Focus On Businesses With Service Areas

Burns SEO & Advertising focuses on small to medium businesses that have service areas, especially home services - like painters, plumbers, electricians etc etc. What we do is build you out a town webpage for every town you service, we will choose the service you want to target, and William Burns will get to work to build your website authority, because town pages. won't rank good without authority. This is done from doing backlink campaigns, buying citations, social media, word of mouth, and a few more top secret strategies that we can't disclose at this time!

How Burns SEO Began in 2003

William Burns mother launched a home cleaning service in 2001, Michelle Above and Beyond Cleaning. When William was a teenager he built her a website for her cleaning company, and has continued to manage it for the last 20+ years. As the years went on he researched SEO, learned how to build authority, learned how to structure headers, perfected his copywriting, technicaly skills, and has become one of the best SEO freelancers in the world. Today he helps his customers managing the SEO for several 7 and 8 figure businesses, and loves to see his customers grow!

SEO Agency For Plymouth Businesses

Plymouth and Plymouth County is Burns SEO specialty! William Burns knows every town like the back of his hand, he grew up here, he knows Paper Mill Village, he understands the complex villages in Bourne and Falmouth. When choosing and SEO agency for your Plymouth business you want someone who knows the area. Trust in us for all SEO services, Meta ads, Google ads, and social media - we offer better pricing if you bundle SEO with paid ads.

This Was NOT Written With ChatGPT or Any Other AI Software!!!