MENAFN - GetNews) Rockledge-based company pairs weekly pool cleaning with green- and black-pool recovery, equipment repair and automation as storm season winds down on the Space Coast

ROCKLEDGE, FL - November 4, 2026 - Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair, a Top Rated Local® pool service company serving Brevard County, is marking more than 26 years of pool care experience on the Space Coast as Florida's wettest months continue. The company is highlighting the full range of work behind a clean pool: weekly pool cleaning, equipment repair and pool automation.

The summer is the hardest time of the year on a Central Florida pool. Daily rain dilutes chlorine, storm debris clogs baskets, and phosphates from lawns and landscaping feed algae that can turn clear water green in a matter of days. A pool neglected throughout the year often needs far more than a skim and a scoop of shock.

"A green pool isn't just a cleaning problem, it's a chemistry problem, and the two get treated very differently," said Jonathan Czarra, owner of Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair. "We've been doing this in Brevard County with 26 years of experience. There isn't a pool out here we haven't seen some version of before."

The company's services cover both routine maintenance and recovery work:



Weekly pool cleaning, year-round scheduled service to keep in-ground pools looking and functioning their best

Equipment repair and upgrades, pumps, motors, filters and the problems that come with them Pool automation, smart control systems for scheduling and chemistry



Communication and time spent on a pool is the part the company says sets it apart from other pool cleaning companies. Always Clear commits to arriving each week with the same pool tech and communicates with clients exactly what cleaning steps we took and the chemistry of their water via an email and text, an approach the owner describes as an effort to restore the reputation of pool cleaners generally. The owner handles emergency calls personally.

The company serves residential in Rockledge, Viera, Melbourne, Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Cape Canaveral. New customers currently receive 50% off their first month of pool cleaning. Free quotes are available at (321) 338-5342 or at alwaysclearpoolcleanin.

About Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair

Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair is a Top Rated Local® pool service company based in Rockledge, Florida, with more than 26 years of pool care experience in Brevard County. The company provides year-round weekly pool cleaning, equipment repair and upgrades, and pool automation for residential pools in Rockledge, Viera, Melbourne, Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Cape Canaveral.

Media contact

Jonathan Czarra

Owner, Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair

(321) 338-5342

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