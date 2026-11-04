Garaginization Brings Advanced Overhead Storage And Custom Cabinet Systems To Homeowners Across Four Major Markets

MENAFN - GetNews) The locally owned, non-franchise garage solutions company serving Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Orlando now coordinates overhead storage and fully custom cabinetry as part of a single, vertically integrated project.

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX - November 4, 2026 - Garaginization, an independently owned garage solutions company operating since 2008, is expanding its service offerings to give homeowners across Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Atlanta, GA, Las Vegas, NV, and Orlando, FL broader access to overhead storage systems and fully custom cabinet installations. Both services are designed to work together as part of a single coordinated project, covering every inch of a garage from the ceiling down to the floor, without requiring homeowners to hire and manage multiple contractors.

"Homeowners in Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Orlando shouldn't have to piece together a garage transformation from three different vendors who've never met each other," said Jon Lee, Partner at Garaginization. "We handle the design, the manufacturing, and the installation ourselves, so the cabinet height lines up with the floor coating schedule, and nothing falls through the cracks between contractors."

A Complete System, Not a Collection of Parts Most garage upgrade projects stall the same way. A homeowner prices out cabinets from one company, floor coating from another, and overhead racks from a third. Each vendor has a lead time, a separate installation crew, and no visibility into what the other two are doing. The result is a coordination problem that costs time and often produces a garage where nothing quite lines up.

Garaginization's approach is different because of how the company is structured. Design, manufacturing, and installation all happen under one roof. Every installation team is made up of W2 employees trained in-house. Garaginization never uses subcontractors. That structure lets a single project include custom cabinetry, polyaspartic floor coatings, overhead storage, shelving, and slatwall on one coordinated timeline rather than three separate ones.

The process starts with a free in-home 3D design consultation, where a Garaginization designer builds a layout around the actual dimensions and storage demands of that household. Cabinets are manufactured in Texas from U.S.-made products and carry a lifetime warranty. Lead time for cabinets runs two to three weeks, and most full installations complete within one week of scheduling.

What Overhead Storage Actually Solves Ceiling space is consistently the most underused area in a residential garage. In a typical two-car garage, the structural ceiling above the vehicle hood can accommodate substantial seasonal and long-term storage well out of the way of daily life. Overhead storage platforms allow homeowners to move holiday decorations, camping gear, and infrequently used items up and out of the floor zone, which is where clutter actually accumulates.

It's worth being direct about one thing: overhead storage capacity depends entirely on the ceiling height, joist spacing, and structural conditions of a specific garage. There's no universal weight limit or configuration that works everywhere. That's exactly why Garaginization's process starts with a site-specific consultation rather than a catalog selection. A configuration that's right for a 10-foot ceiling in a Las Vegas home isn't automatically right for a garage in Atlanta or Fort Worth.

Why Vertical Integration Matters for Flooring The floor coating component carries a scheduling constraint that's easy to underestimate. Garaginization's polyaspartic coatings require concrete surface preparation using a 600-pound grinder before any coating is applied, and the cured surface needs a full 48-hour window before vehicles return to the space. That's not a limitation unique to Garaginization. It's what proper polyaspartic installation actually requires.

The reason Garaginization handles it in-house rather than referring it out is straightforward. Surface preparation is the step that determines how the floor holds up over five or ten years. If prep is rushed or inconsistent, the coating fails from the bottom up, and no amount of quality product above the surface fixes poor adhesion underneath. Keeping that step inside the same team that handles the rest of the project means the work gets done the right way, on the right timeline, every time.

Serving Four Markets as One Team Garaginization currently serves homeowners across Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Atlanta, GA, Las Vegas, NV, and Orlando, FL. The company has collected over 900 Google customer reviews across those markets since its founding in 2008 and operates as a locally owned, non-franchise business.

Projects start at an $800 minimum, with a 50% deposit collected to begin manufacturing custom components. Full-scale transformations covering cabinetry, flooring, overhead storage, and slatwall are available in all four service areas.

Homeowners interested in a free in-home 3D design consultation can reach Garaginization through the company's website.

About Garaginization

Garaginization is a locally owned, independently operated garage solutions company founded in 2008, serving homeowners in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Atlanta, GA, Las Vegas, NV, and Orlando, FL. The company manages every project from free in-home 3D design through in-house manufacturing and professional installation using 100% W2 employee teams, and backs all in-house manufactured products with a lifetime warranty. Products are manufactured in Texas using U.S.-made materials. Learn more at garaginization.