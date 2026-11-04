Big Foot 24/7 Highlights Seasonal Maintenance Practices To Reduce Extreme Weather Damage

MENAFN - GetNews)Big Foot 24/7 garage door technician inspecting garage door tracks and mechanical components, highlighting seasonal maintenance and protection against extreme weather conditions, including heat, hailstorms, snow, and strong winds garage door service provider shares preventive maintenance guidance to help Oklahoma homeowners protect their garage doors from severe weather.

MUSTANG, Oklahoma, USA - November 4, 2026 - Big Foot 24/7, a garage door repair and installation company serving Mustang and the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, is highlighting the importance of seasonal maintenance to help homeowners reduce weather-related damage. The guidance addresses common risks associated with strong winds, hailstorms, extreme heat, freezing temperatures, and sudden weather changes.

Extreme Weather Can Affect Garage Door Performance

Garage doors contain interconnected mechanical components that can deteriorate under challenging weather conditions. Panels, hinges, rollers, springs, tracks, and electronic openers may experience wear due to temperature changes and severe storms.

Strong winds can place significant pressure on garage door panels, potentially causing structural damage. Hailstorms may dent metal panels, damage protective coatings, and increase the risk of corrosion.

During summer, extreme heat can affect weatherstripping, lubricants, and electronic opener components. Winter conditions create additional challenges, as freezing moisture may cause bottom seals to stick to driveways or interfere with normal door movement.

These seasonal conditions highlight the importance of regular inspections and timely maintenance.

Preventive Maintenance Helps Reduce Unexpected Repairs

Big Foot 24/7 emphasizes preventive maintenance as an effective way to identify developing garage door problems before they result in costly repairs or operational failures.

Recommended maintenance practices include:



Inspecting tracks, rollers, hinges, and mounting hardware for visible damage.

Applying manufacturer-recommended lubricants to appropriate moving components.

Checking weatherstripping for cracks, gaps, and deterioration.

Examining garage door panels for dents or structural damage after storms.

Removing snow, ice, dirt, and debris from garage door entry areas.

Testing automatic reversal safety features according to manufacturer instructions. Scheduling professional inspections when springs, cables, or other components appear damaged.

Homeowners should avoid repairing high-tension springs or cables without professional assistance, as improper handling can cause serious injuries.

Regular inspections can help identify minor issues before they develop into more significant mechanical problems.

Professional Inspections Support Long-Term Reliability

Garage door maintenance requirements vary depending on climate, construction materials, age, and frequency of use. Professional inspections can identify issues involving track alignment, worn rollers, damaged springs, and improper door balance.

Big Foot 24/7 provides residential and commercial garage door repairs, installation, spring services, and opener maintenance throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Professional assistance is particularly important when garage doors move unevenly, produce unusual noises, or become difficult to operate following severe weather.

Addressing these problems promptly can help maintain reliable performance and reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns.

Continued Focus on Garage Door Safety

Big Foot 24/7 encourages homeowners to include garage door inspections in seasonal property maintenance routines. Checking components before and after severe weather can help identify deterioration and prevent avoidable operational problems.

Combining routine maintenance with professional assistance when necessary supports safer operation and helps extend the useful life of garage door systems.

About Big Foot 24/7

Big Foot 24/7 is a garage door repair and installation company based in Mustang, Oklahoma. Serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, the company provides garage door repairs, installations, spring replacement, opener assistance, and maintenance services. Big Foot 24/7 also offers emergency repair assistance to address unexpected garage door problems.