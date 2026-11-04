Mild Weather Thursday Ahead Of Rainy, Colder Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather will prevail across most regions on Thursday, with a slight chance of brief afternoon showers in the far north, ahead of a colder, wetter weekend that could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Moderate conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds at varying altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up.

The department warned of reduced visibility due to early-morning fog over high mountain areas and slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.

Thursday's temperatures are forecast to reach 22 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, 20 C in West Amman, 19 C in the northern highlands, 20 C in the Sharah highlands and 24 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 30 C in the northern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, 31 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 29 C at the Dead Sea.

A relatively cold, humid air mass will begin affecting the Kingdom on Friday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and partly cloudy to overcast skies.

Intermittent showers are forecast in northern areas, potentially becoming heavy and accompanied by thunder, before spreading to central regions and limited parts of the east and southwest.

Westerly winds will occasionally strengthen, raising dust across the Badia.

Temperatures will fall further on Saturday as the cold, humid air mass continues to affect the Kingdom, bringing relatively cold conditions and intermittent rain across northern and central regions and limited eastern and southwestern areas.

Some showers may become heavy and accompanied by thunder, while westerly winds will periodically pick up, raising dust in desert areas.

Relatively cold weather will continue on Sunday, with partly cloudy to occasionally overcast skies and a chance of light showers in northern and central areas and limited parts of the southwest until midday.

Moderate northwesterly winds will occasionally become active, raising dust across the Badia.

//Petra// RZ