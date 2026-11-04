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Suspicious Bag Found In Madaba Poses No Threat, PSD Says


Date: 2026-11-04 11:36:37

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- A suspicious bag reported on a public road in Madaba Governorate on Wednesday evening was found to be empty and posed no security threat, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Thursday.

The PSD spokesperson said Madaba police received a report about the unattended bag and dispatched personnel to the scene.

The bag was examined in accordance with established safety procedures and was confirmed to be empty and harmless, the spokesperson added.

//Petra// RZ

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Jordan News Agency

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